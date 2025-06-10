"We remain committed to trusted journalism": ABC axes Terry Moran following Trump, Miller criticism

ABC News senior coorespondent Terry Moran has officially been given his walking papers, several days after the network suspended him for a social media post that was critical of Donald Trump and Stephen Miller.

"We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew," the network shared in a statement. "At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism."

In a since-deleted post to X, Moran called Trump and Miller "world-class" haters and suggested that Miller is sustained by "hatred."

“The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism,” Moran wrote over the weekend. "That’s not what’s interesting about Miller. It’s not brains. It’s bile. Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater."

Moran said that Trump has a greater goal in mind when he vents his spleen, but Miller is simply driven by hate.

"His hatreds are his spiritual nourishment," Moran wrote. "He eats his hate."

Moran has remained mum about both his suspension and firing, which are of a piece with the ABC's recent capitulations to Trump. The Disney-owned broadcast network settled a defamation case with the president late last year after host George Stephanopoulos said Trump had been found "liable for rape." Moran's axing comes as several other networks are grappling with how to handle the president's litigiousness.