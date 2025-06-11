"They went too far": Elon Musk expresses "regret" for posts attacking Trump

Elon Musk is walking back his attacks against President Donald Trump. Just days after a furious barrage of posts on X, the Tesla CEO is trying to make amends.

"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week," the former director of DOGE wrote in a late-night post on X. "They went too far."

On June 5, as part of an ongoing feud between him and Trump, Musk made a post on X alleging that the president was listed in the so-called Epstein files. "That is the real reason they have not been made public," the South African billionaire said.

Trump responded by saying that Musk was "upset" over canceled mandates for electric vehicles. "We took the EV mandate, which was a lot of money for electric vehicles," Trump said. "They’re having a hard time with electric vehicles and they want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidies," he said, later adding that he was considering cancelling Musk's government contracts.

Following this response, Tesla stock initially fell 8% before bottoming out at 14.3% at the end of the day. The drop saw Tesla lose $150 billion in market value. The economic hit to Musk was staggering, as $34 billion disappeared from his personal wealth.

This might be Musk's second olive branch. On June 8, Musk shared a post from Trump on X, in which the president declared an "invasion" in Los Angeles, proclaiming that it will be "set free." Musk added two American flag emojis to his repost.