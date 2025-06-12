Poll: 60% of Americans says Trump's military parade is a waste of money

A majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump’s upcoming military parade in Washington, D.C., is not a good use of government funds, according to an AP-NORC poll published on Thursday.

Sixty percent of survey respondents, including 80% of Democrats and 72% of independents, said that the parade was not money well spent. The event, which will celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and coincide with the president’s 79th birthday, is estimated to cost taxpayers up to $45 million. It will feature nearly 7,000 troops, 50 aircraft and 28 tanks.

The poll, which surveyed 1,158 U.S. adults between June 5 and June 9, also found that a 40% plurality of respondents "strongly” or “somewhat” approved of Trump’s decision to hold the parade. The survey showed that 31% neither approved nor disapproved, and 29% said they “strongly” or “somewhat” disapproved. Nearly 80% of people who said they neither approved nor disapproved of the parade agreed that it was not a good use of government funds.

A separate recent poll, conducted by Data for Progress and Common Dreams, found that a majority of veterans opposed a military parade “in honor of President Trump's birthday.” Some critics have noted the hypocrisy of holding this event as the Trump administration proposes significant funding cuts to veterans’ benefits.

Grassroots groups are planning protests against Trump on the same day as the parade. Earlier this week, the president pledged that any protesters who disrupt the celebration will be met with “very big force.”