"Going at it hot and heavy": Trump shares view of Israel-Iran conflict, promises "peace soon"

As Israel was launching another round of missile strikes on Tehran, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to promise the end of hostilities between the U.S. ally and Iran.

"Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!" the president shared to his personal social media platform on Sunday.

Trump went on to list several other countries that were "going at it hot and heavy" until he stepped in to broker peace.

"There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way!" he wrote. "Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place."

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that Iran "will pay a very heavy price" in the ongoing conflict and promised to continue attacks on Tehran "for as long as it takes."

Trump has disavowed Israel's attack on Iran, saying that the U.S. "had nothing to do with the attack" while promising swift retaliation if Iran attacked American military outposts.

"If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian didn't buy Trump's talk, especially after Trump called Israel's initial attack "excellent" and "very successful." Pezeshkian said on state television that Israel "is not capable of any action without the permission of the U.S.” and that it carried out attacks "with the direct support of Washington.”

Trump seemed confident he could bring Iranian and Israeli leaders together, though he complained that he wouldn't be credited with any hypothetical peace in the media.

"I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand," he said. "MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!"