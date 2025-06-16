"Now we're doing Trump Mobile": The president's family business shifts to hawking cell phones

Eric Trump announced the next business venture for the family: mobile phones through Trump Mobile.

On Monday, Trump spoke on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo from Trump Tower in New York City about the new endeavor.

"We're using technology as a company to correct the problems," Trump said. He pointed to Truth Social, his father's social media platform, as being a correction "for freedom of speech." Trump also said that the company's work in crypto comes after "they were de-banking all conservatives," describing himself as "the most cancelled person probably in the history of the country."

Trump, without evidence, called Trump Mobile "safer" than other phones and touted "more functionality and features." Trump also said the business would be centered in the U.S., at least when it comes to handling customer service. "You're not calling up call centers in Bangladesh. We're doing it out of St. Louis, Missouri."

A post on the Trump Organization's website lists the monthly cost as $47.45, a nod to the president, with smartphones selling for $499. It lists unlimited data and free international calling, including "many [countries] with American military bases" to "honor" American military families. It also includes "complete device protection" and "no contracts, no credit checks" as added benefits.

"I really believe we're going to have one of the best tech platforms as part of the Trump Organization," Trump said, describing the organization's intersection of real estate, crypto, branding and tech.

The move by the Trump Organization may raise ethical questions about the president's involvement in a personal business deal. A disclaimer from Trump Mobile claims it's just a licensing deal. "Trump Mobile," it reads, "its products and services are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. T1 Mobile LLC uses the ‘Trump’ name and trademark pursuant to the terms of a limited license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.”