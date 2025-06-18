"You will find a husband": Charlie Kirk tells 14-year-old girl to get an "MRS degree"

Conservative commentator and activist Charlie Kirk told a 14-year-old girl to think about finding a husband when she asked for his advice about attending college.

The Turning Point USA founder was taking questions from the crowd at his recent Young Women's Leadership Summit in Dallas, Texas. A high school freshman walked up to the mic, mentioned that she was hoping to start a career in political journalism and asked for Kirk's "pros and cons" on attending college. Kirk responded with a monologue, pointed at the "young ladies here in high school," that encouraged them to spend their school years seeking out a husband.

"Who's here where your top priority is to get married and have kids? Raise your hand," he said. "Interestingly, I think there's an argument to bring back the 'MRS degree.'"

For the under-40s reading this, the phrase "MRS degree" refers to going to college for the express purpose of getting married to an educated man. Kirk said the girls in attendance should "be clear that's why you're going to college."

"We know why you're here, and that's okay," he said. "That's a really good reason to go to college, actually. Especially, an SEC school."

Kirk went on to say that he thought college was "a scam," but lauded the idea of attending to get hitched. He added that college-aged students are at the "prime of their attractiveness."

"You don't get much better than that. It doesn't get better after college," he said. "That actually was the reason why a lot women went to college... and it worked."