"Back then we had dumb presidents": Vance explains key difference in current Middle East war

Vice President J.D. Vance served in the Iraq War a full six years before troops were withdrawn. Because of that, you might expect some hesitancy from the veep as President Donald Trump waltzes his way into another Middle Eastern war. Instead, the second-in-command of the Trump admin can confidently say that this time will be different, because past presidents were "dumb."

Speaking to Kristen Welker on NBC's "Meet the Press," Vance parried concerns about another drawn-out war in the region with a novel "built different" defense.

"I empathize with Americans who are exhausted after 25 years of foreign entanglements in the Middle East," he said, "I understand the concern, but the difference is that back then we had dumb presidents and now we have a president who actually knows how to accomplish America's national security objectives."

Vance bulldozed through his own "couldn't hit an elephant at this distance," saying that the strike on Iran would not lead to some "long, drawn-out thing" as lawmakers in that country voted to close the Straits of Hormuz.

"We have no interest in a protracted conflict. We have no interest in boots on the ground," he said. "I don't fear that this is going to become a protracted conflict, because we have a president who knows what's in America's interest."

Vance's comments come after the Pentagon admitted they have no way of knowing if the strikes on Iran were successful in destroying Iran's nuclear capabilities. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praised the attacks as "bold and brilliant" on Sunday morning, even as the surprise bombing campaign is causing a growing rift in the Republican Party.

Watch Vance's interview below: