Iran launches retaliatory strike on US military base in Qatar

Iran launched an attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar on Monday in response to the American bombing of its nuclear sites on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Qatar Foreign Minister said that there were no casualties.

Al Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. base in the Middle East, had been on high alert for potential retaliatory attacks since the U.S. launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday, joining up with the Israeli military campaign.

Axios reported that around 10 missiles were launched toward Qatar and at least one launched toward Iraq. Iran says the missile strikes on Qatar were the same number of bombs used in the U.S. military’s assault on Saturday.

A video on X appears to show U.S. defense systems intercepting the missiles.

"We neither began the war, nor did we ask for it; but we won't let the aggression against the great Iran go unanswered," Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X before the attack.

Ahead of the strike, the U.S. embassy in Qatar issued a shelter in place to Americans citizens in the country on Monday out of an “abundance of caution.” Qatar also shut down its airspace “to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors” on Monday.

The guidance follows Sunday’s Worldwide Caution Security Alert from the U.S. State Department, which advised U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution after the U.S. joined Israel in launching airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.