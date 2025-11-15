Megyn Kelly minimizes Epstein’s abuse and faces backlash

Megyn Kelly is facing heavy criticism after using her SiriusXM show this week to argue that Jeffrey Epstein should not be labeled a “pedophile,” claiming instead that he just preferred “very young teen types,” specifically 15-year-old girls.

Kelly said an unnamed source “very, very close to the case” told her that Epstein “liked the barely legal type” rather than prepubescent children. “He liked 15-year-old girls,” Kelly said, calling it “disgusting,” while still insisting “there’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old.” She added that the distinction was enough to question whether the widely used “pedophile” label was accurate.

[The comments in question begin about 33:40.]

Her comments came as she also cast doubt on statements from former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who previously claimed Epstein possessed thousands of graphic videos involving minors. Kelly told her audience she once believed Epstein was “an actual pedophile,” but said she no longer trusts Bondi’s reporting on the case.

The remarks prompted immediate pushback, most notably from “The Daily Show.” Host Josh Johnson played the clip on Wednesday night and reacted with disbelief. “How the hell was Megyn Kelly ever an attorney?” he said, mocking Kelly’s argument as a form of “diet pedophilia.” Johnson went on: “Everyone knows there is a big difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old. But everyone also knows there is never a good reason to be talking about that difference.”

Critics online echoed the sentiment, accusing Kelly of minimizing sexual abuse by reframing Epstein’s crimes as less severe. Advocates for survivors called the distinction harmful, noting that Epstein’s decades-long pattern of coercion and trafficking involved minors who were legally incapable of consent, regardless of age.

Kelly has not responded further to the backlash.