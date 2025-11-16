“You will have voted to protect pedophiles”: MAGA splits on Epstein files on Sunday talk shows

The ongoing rift in the GOP over the case files of Jeffrey Epstein was on full display on Sunday. On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” ABC‘s “This Week” and CNN‘s “State of the Union,” congressional Republicans staked out a number of positions on the release of the files, ranging from the idea that they were a Democratic Party hoax to the notion that they were a gut check for conservatives.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told NBC’s Kristen Welker that the Epstein controversy was an attempt to make Donald Trump a “lame duck president.”

“This is all about him,” he said. “I fully believe that had there been something here that the Biden administration could have used to go after Trump the last four years, they would have gone after him with double barrels.”

Barrasso echoed the president’s own explanation following the release of emails from Epstein that featured talk about Trump. He said the Democrats were “trying to get out of the pain they’ve caused the country” via the government shutdown.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., issued a warning to his fellow Republicans. The legislator who co-sponsored the bill that would force the release of the Epstein files said a vote against his legislation would be a vote to “protect pedophiles.”

“I would remind my Republican colleagues who are deciding how to vote, Donald Trump can protect you in red districts right now by giving you an endorsement, but by 2030, he’s not gonna be the president, and you will have voted to protect pedophiles if you don’t vote to release those files,” he said. “The record of this vote will last longer than Donald Trump’s presidency.”

On CNN, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her beef with Trump. She touted her record as a long-time supporter of the MAGA movement while calling the president’s recent remarks about her “hurtful.” She said their tiff boils down to a difference of opinion on the release of the Epstein files.

Unfortunately, it has all come down to the Epstein files,” she said. “I stand with these women. I stand with rape victims. I stand with children who are in terrible sex abuse situations…I will not apologize for that.”

Greene called for “transparency” around the Epstein case and accountability for people who may have committed sex crimes.

“I don’t believe that rich, powerful people should be protected if they have done anything wrong,” she said. “I will continue to do my small part to get the files released.”