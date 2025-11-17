Acting FEMA head resigns after just six months

David Richardson, the acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, quietly resigned on Monday after a troubled half-year at the helm.

Richardson previously headed the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction office at FEMA and was picked for the top spot by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Noem fired his predecessor over his opposition to President Donald Trump‘s dismantling of the agency.

In his short tenure, Richardson, a former Marine Corps artillery officer, found himself at the center of intense controversy surrounding his professional conduct. He was seen as an inaccessible official, keeping a low profile even during times of disaster.

Richardson was nowhere to be found when Texas was devastated by flooding in July, only appearing to coordinate operations days later. He was later revealed to have been on vacation with his sons. The floods killed more than 135 people and caused $1.1 billion in damage. Since then, Richardson had reportedly been less and less involved in daily operations, according to the Washington Post.

In June, Richardson caused consternation among staffers at a meeting when he appeared not to know the duration of hurricane season in the United States. He also told staff during a meeting in May not to “get in my way,” believing that a significant contingent at FEMA would resist his agenda.

“If you’re one of those 20% of people and you think those tactics and techniques are going to help you, they will not, because I will run right over you,” Richard said. “I and I alone speak for FEMA.”

Karen Evans, a senior adviser at FEMA, is slated to assume the role of administrator from Richardson on December 1, according to CNN.