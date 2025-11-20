Gift guide: Treats and tools for cooks, hosts and travelers

It’s gifting season, and the options for home cooks, entertainers, travelers — and the people who love them — feel almost endless. To help narrow the field, we rounded up a handful of thoughtful splurges that earn their keep year-round. Whether you’re shopping for a new cook finding their footing, a seasoned host, or the friend who always seems to be boarding another flight, these picks promise memorable meals and indulgences.

From tech-forward grills and hand-forged carbon-steel roasters to a smart-home security system and a pocket-size monocular, each item was chosen for its mix of beauty, utility, and a little bit of wonder. Consider it permission to spark a few new adventures.

Kitchen and home appliances

Breville Paradice 9 – This food processor on steroids would serve any home cook or entertainer well in a small kitchen. Slice, dice, blend, and even make dough in this handy unit, and when you’re all done, all the accessories pack away in the boat for easy, compact storage. If dicing isn’t top of mind, opt for the Sous Chef 9 for a slightly lower price

Lotus Two Slice Toaster – My trusty $20 toaster recently gave up the ghost, and I didn’t realize how much I’d been settling until I dropped a bagel into the Lotus two-slice. This thing is no joke — and yes, the price reflects it. For the baker in your life, the extra-wide slots accommodate thick sourdough slices without a fuss, and the precise settings deliver a reliably even toast every time. It’s the kind of upgrade you don’t know you need until you’ve tasted it.

Maytag Upright Freezer – Every entertainer needs a deep freezer, and after learning the hard way, I can confirm that an upright model is leagues better than the kind you have to lean into and rummage through. This Maytag version is frost-free (a blessing), and the reversible door lets you tailor it to your space. With a roomy 18 cubic feet, it holds far more than you’d expect and stays easy to organize thanks to generous shelving and a bright LED light.

LĒVO Lux – Making edibles at home once meant mess, smell, and a lot of guesswork. The LĒVO Lux streamlines the whole process. This countertop infusion machine manages every step — drying, decarboxylation, infusion — so you can turn out oils, butters, honeys, and more with reliable results. The optional Power Pod keeps plant material separate, eliminating the need to strain, while a built-in carbon filter helps keep odors discreet. The companion app offers guided recipes and a potency calculator, and for those who love precision, the bundle with the tCheck 3 Potency Tester takes dosing accuracy to another level. Your favorite kitchen-curious stoner will be delighted.

Clorox Medium Room Turbo+ Air Purifier – I don’t know about you, but when friends come over, the flower tends to make an appearance — though not everyone appreciates the lingering scent. The Clorox Turbo+ is a simple, effective fix. Its three-stage HEPA filtration system cleans the air in a 215-square-foot room up to three times an hour, helping clear smoke, odors, and everyday pollutants. If you’re after something with whole-home reach, the Ultra model with UV-C light adds a fourth filtration stage for even deeper cleaning.

Grilling

Camp Chef Woodwin Pro – When it comes to smoking, people usually fall into two camps: the purists who love the ritual — beer in hand, fire crackling into the night — and those of us who care more about the end result than the hours it takes to get there. Camp Chef’s Woodwind Pro pellet smoker bridges the divide beautifully. Temperature and smoke levels can be adjusted with a tap through the companion app, making it easy to dial in exactly what you want without hovering. It even comes with straightforward meat probes that display their readings in the app, taking the guesswork out of doneness and making overcooked brisket a thing of the past.

You can easily customize with a flat top or sear sidekick, or splurging on a pizza oven, all of which easily connect to the smoker and level up the experience. The Woodwin Pro makes smoking an impressive 100% full-blood waygu tomahawk from Caroland Farms a breeze, and handles a whole spatchcocked turkey just as easily.

Bear Mountain BBQ Pellets – Your favorite pellet smoker will appreciate the quality and variety of Bear Mountain BBQ pellets. They’re made from 100% hardwood, with no fillers, oils or additives. Whether you’re looking for perfect blends, like the holiday turkey pellets — a mix of maple, hickory and cherry — or something a little more interesting, like a mild and sweet applewood, Bear Mountain offers a practical and delicious gift.

Big Joe Konnected Joe -The entertainer in your life will absolutely melt if they unwrap the Big Joe Konnected Joe Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker this season. At 348 pounds with a 24-inch cooking surface, it’s a serious centerpiece — and it arrives with thoughtful upgrades to the classic Kamado-style grill. A built-in fire starter makes lighting lump charcoal painless, while an integrated fan keeps the temperature steady anywhere between 225 and 700 degrees. Everything can be monitored and adjusted through the companion app, so you can fine-tune without hovering.

The adjustable grates let you cook different foods at different temperatures simultaneously, and the suite of accessories — including the JoeTisserie, a rotisserie attachment that turns out a perfect whole chicken — expands what the grill can do. And instead of wrestling with a heavy lid, the brand’s Air Lift™ Hinge makes opening and closing it nearly effortless.

Pro Tip: If the BBQ lover in your life isn’t quite ready to smoke their own brisket, get them a Truth BBQ Texas Smoked Brisket (the smoked turkey breast is great, too). It reheats easily, tastes incredible, and makes a hell of a holiday centerpiece without the 16-plus hours of smoking time.

Weber Master-Touch Charcoal Grill 26” – I love grilling, and at the end of the day, there’s nothing quite like a good old Weber kettle grill. Simple, practical and perfect for a quick weeknight dinner and party alike. I’ve grilled wings, veggies, burgers, kebabs — and even whole fish — over charcoal for excellent results.

The Weber Master-Touch Charcoal Grill takes that beauty and maximizes it, with a whopping 26-inch cooking surface. The sheer size of it makes creating direct and indirect cooking zones while still having enough room for everything easy, and when grilling for a crowd, it gets your lucky gift recipient back to socializing. Add a chimney starter and a grill cover to ensure they’re set up for success.

Pro tip: If you’re looking to level up an already incredible gift, get the lucky recipient some steaks from Mishima Reserve American Wagyu to grill up on their Weber.

Entertaining

Noon and Moon Lollypop Glasses – Nothing quite levels up a beautiful tablescape like colorful hand-blown wine glasses. Noon and Moon Lollypop glasses are unique, come in two colors that complement each other well, and are available in pairs as well as six and 12-count sets. And if these aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to browse the rest of their selection of glassware, including stunning vases and colorful drinking glasses.

Teak Latitude Board – There’s one big downside to a fabulous charcuterie board. It can sit for hours while people graze, which can be a real safety hazard. The Teak Latitude Board is designed to fix all that and become your go-to charcuterie board. You see, inside that beautiful wood is a slot specially designed for a flat icepack. The slots on the side open so you can swap the ice pack (just $9!) when the first one isn’t keeping things chilled the way it should be. Also available is a handy thermal carrying case, which makes taking your creation on the road easy.

Josephinenhütte No. 6 Water Glasses – Hand-made and mouth-blown, the Josephine No. 6 water glasses are beautiful and a great addition to any entertainer’s arsenal. The waves and lines level up your traditionally simple glass without overwhelming the table, while the over 13-ounce capacity makes it as versatile as it is striking.

Served Vacuum Insulated Pitcher – Lukewarm drinks are nowhere to be found when you use the Served vacuum insulated pitcher. With triple-walled insulation, a leak-proof lid and a “Don’t Sweat It” promise, they’ll keep beverages at the right temperature at any party, tailgate, or even the dinner table.

Host Modern Thermal Serving Dish – For the host who’s always trying to keep dishes warm long enough for everyone to enjoy them as intended, the Host Modern Thermal Serving Dish is a small revelation. Whether you’re laying out a full spread at home or hauling a hard-won potluck contribution across town, its insulated design keeps hot food hot and chilled dishes cool. It fits a standard glass baking dish or a simple foil tray, and either way, it helps everything arrive — and stay — exactly as it should.

Pro Tip: Round out the gift by bringing it with food already in it! Carnegie Deli’s potato knishes make for a quick, delicious meal that any entertainer would appreciate during the busy hosting season. They’d slide into a foil tray perfectly and fit right into the Host Modern Thermal Serving Dish.

Outdoor adventures

Hulkman Mega Power Station – Outdoor adventures in a hyper-connected world require reliable portable power, and the Hulkman Mega Power Station delivers more than enough. Its 576 watts and EV-grade lithium cells recharge to 80 percent in about an hour using the included wall or car charger — or a 400-watt solar panel if you’re off the grid. Multiple fast-charging ports (USB-C, USB-A, DC, and AC) make it easy to power phones, drones, cameras, laptops, and more at the same time. And once the trip is over, it doubles as a dependable backup power source at home during an outage.

NOCS Monocular – You might think binoculars are all you need to hike, but the lightweight, easy-to-use Zoom Tube Monocular is really a game changer for spur-of-the-moment adventures and travel hikes. At less than 10 ounces, it’s water-resistant and offers a wide field of vision for getting a close look at anything you come across.

Lectric eBikes XP Trike2 – Traditional tricycles are notoriously unwieldy — hard to transport, tough to store, nearly impossible to strap to a standard bike rack. The Lectric XP Trike2 changes the equation. It’s electric, offering generous range, and it folds down neatly so you can load it into an SUV or rental car without a struggle.

Out on the road, it’s both fun and sensible, with an upgraded seat and backrest, front and rear cargo options, and headlights for visibility. If biking with a cat or small dog is on someone’s bucket list, the brand’s pet carrier clicks right into the rear cargo rack for easy adventuring.

Nuataaq Carabiner Bottle – Fancy water bottles are cool and all, but they don’t always perform the best when hiking or traveling. Nuataaq makes a carabiner water bottle that keeps your water cold for 40 hours and coffee hot for 20 hours, and is completely spill-proof. Hook it to your backpack or your belt loop and adventure worry-free with a beverage at the perfect temperature at the ready.

BOTE Hangout Chair – Spending time in the water gets a serious upgrade with BOTE’s hangout chairs. They’re floating, lounging, comfortable water chairs that can be used in your backyard pool, river, or tied to the back of a boat. BOTE really thought of all the details, from magnetic cups to keep drinks upright to an adjustable back for the most comfortable fit, and lots of engineering to ensure you’re floating and not tipping. The hangout chair is part of a modular system with a floating bar, hammocks, tubes, and loungers that can be connected to create an in-water playpen.

Serious home cooking

Smithey’s Carbon Steel Oval Roaster – Smithey’s Carbon Steel Oval Roaster is a stove-to-oven-to-table centerpiece. It’s hand-hammered by a blacksmith, resulting in a beautiful finish and an heirloom-quality roaster. Carbon steel is much lighter than cast iron, yet it heats up and retains heat just as well. It’s just easier to cook on. Home cooks and professional chefs alike would appreciate the quality and showmanship of this roaster.

360 Cookware 360 Essential Bakeware Set – Somehow, bakeware was just not something I prioritized in my own kitchen, but the 360 Essential Bakeware Set changed all of that. Made from stainless steel 5-ply surgical-grade construction, it’s a solid, beautiful set with natural non-stick properties. The five-piece set includes a pie pan, a 9 x 13-inch roasting pan, a cookie sheet, and two round cake pans. If your favorite baker can use an upgrade, this is the set they’ll want.

Made In 7-piece Enameled Cast Iron Set -Enameled cast iron is a meaningful upgrade for any home cook ready to level up. Made In’s sets deliver the durability and heat performance of traditional cast iron without the need for seasoning, and they move seamlessly from stovetop to oven to table. The seven-piece collection includes two Dutch ovens, a skillet, a saucepan, and a bonus braiser; the streamlined five-piece version offers a single Dutch oven. Both are oven-safe up to 580 degrees and backed by a lifetime warranty. The handsome color options are just the extra flourish.

Kuhn Rikon Cheese Fondue Set – Everything is better with cheese, right? With Kuhn Rikon’s cheese fondue pot, cheese is the main attraction, made to dip and swirl bits of bread, fruit, and potatoes into the creamy goodness, and perfect for an intimate dinner or party favor. The pot itself is cast iron and can be used on the stove, along with the included fuel paste burner, which helps keep the cheese at the right temperature for enjoying. Add some Le Gruyère AOP Réserve cheese to round out the delicious gift. Oh, and in case you want to grab something for yourself, Kuhn Rikon makes the absolute best peelers.

Backyard entertaining

Skyworth Clarus Outdoor Partial Sun PS1 Series TV – Upgrade any patio or backyard with Skyworth’s Clarus Outdoor TV. Engineered for partially sunlit spaces, it pairs crisp, glare-resistant visuals with rich, full-bodied sound from an included 80W, eight-speaker soundbar. Built to brave a wide range of temperatures — from -4°F to 122°F — and shielded against dust, rain, and snow, it’s a TV that can be enjoyed year-round. Available in 55-, 65-, and 75-inch models, it fits everything from intimate patios to sprawling decks. It’s a splurge, yes, but one that transforms backyard entertaining, whether you’re cheering on the big game or settling in for movie night under the stars.

Ledge Halo Firepit – Firepits are even better when it’s cold outside, and the Ledge Halo Firepit will keep you and all your friends on your patio. The center compartment makes it easy to hide a propane tank, and the sliding lid lets you open and close the tank before and after each entertaining session.

You can fill the base with water to deter theft, as it will be much too heavy to go anywhere. Thanks to a Wind-Sense™ flameout sensor, the gas will automatically shut off if the flame blows out. The Halo Firepit is available in four colors and can be left outside year-round. It’s the ultimate tool in an entertainer’s toolbelt.

4Topps AIRdirondack Chair – 4Topps has been in the business of making long-lasting and comfortable stadium seating for a long time, but its first consumer products just hit the market this year. The AIRdirondack chair is simple yet incredibly well-built, comes together in record time (seriously, there are just 8 bolts), and, best of all, you can leave them outdoors year-round, no matter how much rain or snow there is in your area. The chairs are available in an assortment of colors, both for fabric and frame, and include a phone and cup holder. The phone holder is designed to provide a surround-sound effect when music is played. The breathable mesh fabric is stain- and tear-resistant and, most importantly, dries quickly, so you won’t be sitting on a wet chair.

FeatherSnap Seed Feeder -My wife recently became enchanted with birdwatching, mostly while hiking, but even our simple backyard feeder has her captivated. She knows the neighborhood visitors — a pair of cardinals, for instance — and frets about them when we’re away. Enter the FeatherSnap Smart Seed Feeder. Its solar-powered roof keeps it charged, while a Wi-Fi camera keeps a careful eye on approaching birds, sending live-streaming video, photos, and alerts straight to your phone. Dual feeders let you offer two types of seed at once, attracting an even wider variety of feathered friends.

UNO Giant Sized – Regular-sized UNO has nothing on these giant cards when playing with a crowd. The cards make for quite a few laughs as you struggle with holding them all and hiding them from your friends. Beyond this set, UNO also makes lots of fun versions, including a party deck and one called No Mercy, which allows you to make folks draw 10-plus cards at a time.

Net World Sports Yard Games – Backyard shenanigans are only made better when yard games are involved. Net World Sports offer quite a few options, including Ladder Ball, a game where you toss two balls connected by a string in hopes of landing on one of the ladders to score points, Giant Connect Four, although not typically thought of as a backyard game, can certainly be one thanks to the giant size, and of course, cornhole, a staple of any back yard gathering. Gift one (or all three) of these games to the host at your favorite backyard hangout and you’ll benefit, too!

Travel

Downright Bedding – Anyone who’s ever sunk into a luxury hotel bed knows the power of high-end bedding. It can transform a night’s sleep — or at the very least, elevate the experience. Downright Bedding has been perfecting down for 50 years, handcrafting comforters, pillows, and feather beds to order. Options abound: choose your thread count, fill level, and feather type, from Polish and Hungarian to Siberian and Grade A Icelandic Eiderdown. A down comforter makes a gift that will be appreciated for years. Personally, after years with the same pillows, sliding into Downright’s plush, hand-sewn versions was nothing short of revelatory — an upgrade I hope to never live without.

Headphones – I don’t use headphones on a regular basis, but they’re a necessity when traveling. Whether to just drown out the noise, listen to music or an audiobook, they’re an integral part of my travel experience. Bose offers some incredible options for every traveler on your list, whether they prefer the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds or more substantial headphones. They’re both lux and comfortable, providing excellent noise cancellation and a great listening experience.

Chi Vibes compact steamer – The Chi Vibes compact steamer is a handy travel gadget that proves really useful when needed. It heats up quickly and works well, especially given its small size, providing five minutes of continuous steam. Mine earned a permanent spot in my suitcase and remarkably only weighs a little more than half a pound.

SimpliSafe – I’ve been a SimpliSafe customer since my wife and I bought our home, and I got to expand our system this year. We travel often, so having a comprehensive, easy-to-use, functional security system makes us feel much more secure while we’re away.

The smart lock can be operated remotely to let in a cat sitter, loved one or friend, while the video doorbell pro allows us to communicate with anyone who shows up at the door completely remotely, and the cameras can be streamed right from our phones.

I love the solar panels available for outdoor cameras, which keep them charged all the time — especially helpful while you’re away. Water and temperature sensors are also super useful, something I wish I had when my furnace went out while on a cruise a few years ago.

SuperMouth ULTIM8 SmartBrush System – Toothbrushes have long been one of travel’s little discomforts — often still damp from use, or less than effective when you pack a separate “travel” brush. The SmartMouth ULTIM8 SmartBrush System changes that. Its sonic toothbrush cleans up to 40 times better than a manual brush, and the innovative SmartCase keeps it fresh on the road with built-in UV sanitation. It’s a small upgrade that makes a surprisingly big difference while traveling.

Mechanic Shop Femme’s Guide to Car Ownership – I’m definitely biased with this gift recommendation, but can you blame me? I wrote “Mechanic Shop Femme’s Guide to Car Ownership” to help the average car owner get a handle on all things cars. From buying a car to finding a good mechanic and understanding car insurance, it covers car ownership throughout a car’s lifecycle. There’s a whole chapter on car emergencies, how to recognize that an emergency is, in fact, happening, and what to do about it. If you have a road tripper on your gift list, this is the gift for them.

Petlibro Granary Smart Camera Feeder – If your friend or loved one is always stressed about their cat or small dog while on the road, the Granary Smart Camera Feeder is the perfect gift to bring some comfort. An easy-to-use app lets them schedule meals multiple times a day and check in on their furbaby with the click of a button, thanks to a built-in 1080p camera with a 145° wide-angle lens. With the optional membership, clips can be stored, viewed, and downloaded, but without it, the live feed works great and doesn’t store any footage. Get it bundled with the Dockstream 2 Smart Fountain for the ultimate gift for your favorite cat-loving traveler.

For food lovers

Gene & Georgetti’s Favorites Box – A good, thick steak is magical, and Gene & Georgetti’s certainly delivers with their favorites box. The Chicago steakhouse has been in the business for several generations and ships its meat nationwide. Indulge in 16-ounce prime ribeyes, 14-ounce prime NY strip steaks and decadent double-cut 6-ounce Colorado lamb chops for a memorable holiday gift.

Gneiss Spice Magnetic Jars and Organic Spices Gift Set – Good food starts with great spices, something Gneiss Spice knows all about. Not only do they offer high-quality, fresh, organic spices, but their hexagonical jars are beautiful to display. All the spices can stick to a magnetic fridge or a custom magnetic board for an organized and extremely useful spice setup. Gneiss Spice is nearly zero waste, with the only plastic item in the entire shop being the stickers for spice names on each jar. They have countless gift sets that any home cook would love!

Shekoh Confections – Master Chocolatier Shekoh Moossavi creates hand-painted bonbons, sea-salt caramels and pate de fruits inspired by Persian heritage and French technique. The 21-piece hemisphere collection makes a delightful and delicious gift, featuring flavors such as saffron, Persian rose, yuzu and burnt caramel. With five sea salt caramels and five pistachio-filled chocolates, the 10-piece exclusives collection is another great choice.

KellyBronze Turkey – The KellyBronze turkey — shipped fresh for Thanksgiving and sold freshly frozen for Christmas and Easter — is the kind of heritage bird people compare to a Rolls-Royce. These turkeys mature for more than six months, developing that deep, almost buttery intermuscular fat that turns roasting into a low-stress, high-reward situation. Each one is hand-plucked, which means you may spot a few black quills here and there; the company insists they’re harmless, and they disappear once cooked. The bird also roasts far faster than a standard supermarket turkey. If you’re craving something with more character than your usual butcher’s pick, a KellyBronze might be just the holiday shake-up you’re looking for.

For beverage lovers

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser – Techify your beverage lover’s hot chocolate with a Velvertiser and help them take sipping season to the next level. The Velvetiser warms, whisks, and forths decadent drinking chocolate that’s a far cry from Swiss Miss packets. And it makes cold chocolate sing too. The starter kit comes with a variety of chocolate mixes, all with actual pieces of chocolate —not powder.

Cuzen Matcha Maker Gift Kit – Matcha is traditionally prepared with a stone mill and bamboo whisk, but lord knows most coffee shops you order it from are doing no such thing. The Cuzen Matcha Maker isn’t a bamboo whisk, but it freshly grinds leaves and whisks together a hell of a matcha that’s virtually hands-free. The gift set provides several samples, but if you’re feeling generous, Cuzen also offers a full assortment of single-origin and organic macha leaves.

Fellow Aiden Coffee Maker – Not everyone has the time, interest, or funds to invest in a pricey espresso maker, even if you do value a quality brew at home. But drip coffee makers are often uninspired and just don’t do a great job. Enter the Fellow Aiden Coffee Maker. No easy-to-break glass carafe in sight. Quality brew, especially when used with their bean grinder, for a fresh cup of joe that hits exactly how you need it without the fussing. A great gift for the coffee lover in your life that’s ready to level up their morning pick-me-up.

Pro tip: Bundle the coffee maker with Graffeo Coffee’s gift box, which includes three varieties of freshly roasted coffee beans: dark, light, and decaf. The family-run artisanal roaster produces incredibly high-quality and delicious coffee. And hell, this makes a great gift all on its own!

Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer – Level up your favorite person’s juicing game with the Nama J2 cold press juicer. Unlike many juicers, you can load up your J2 and walk away while it does its thing. Nama also makes some attachments to expand what you can do with the juicer. There’s a citrus attachment for all the citrus juices you can conjure up and a sorbet attachment to turn frozen fruit into creamy goodness (although it might be a little more of a hassle than it’s worth unless you’re a sorbet connoisseur). Want to make nut milk? The J2 has you covered in that department, too.

Puffin Drinkwear – Not every gift has to be big or expensive, some are just silly, and that’s exactly what’s needed. Puffin’s insulated beverage sleeves are practical and will bring a giggle out of whoever you gift them to. They have loads of different options, including a sleeping bag for your canned beer, a cozy spa robe for a bottle of wine, and a parka for a bottle of water.