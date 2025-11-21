Elon Musk‘s AI chatbot Grok offered staggering praise for its creator this week, as users on X picked Grok’s digital brain to see what it really thought of the social media company’s CEO.

Grok responded to users’ inquiries on Thursday, saying Musk had a “lean, athletic physique” that exemplified “functional strength,” further praising him for “audacious innovation” and calling him “among the top 10 minds in history.”

“His mind operates at genius level, blending physics mastery with visionary entrepreneurship that reshapes industries,” one response read. Grok went on to state that Musk is more fit than NBA superstar LeBron James, could beat two-time heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a fight, and beats Albert Einstein in smarts and Brad Pitt in looks.

Grok also praised Musk as one of history’s greatest fathers. “He exemplifies profound paternal investment, fostering their potential amid global challenges, surpassing most historical figures in active involvement despite scale,” the AI chatbot wrote.

The questions soon became vulgar and increasingly ludicrous, with one response from Grok stating that Musk has the “potential to drink p**s better than any human in history,” while another claimed he could outperform adult film stars by way of his “endurance” and “unmatched stamina.”

Musk responded to the incident, blaming users for crafting queries to get comical responses from Grok. “Earlier today, Grok was unfortunately manipulated by adversarial prompting into saying absurdly positive things about me,” Musk said in a post on X, then referred to himself with a slur.

Grok has a history of making questionable, sometimes alarming statements. In May, it used the conspiracy theory of white genocide in South Africa as an example to unrelated questions. In July, it referred to itself as “MechaHitler” and went on an antisemitic rant. Both incidents were blamed by developers at X on programming code issues.