Trump wants to cancel TPS protection for Minnesota’s Somalian refugees

On Friday, President Trump announced on social media that he is terminating Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somali immigrants living in Minnesota, effective immediately. TPS has allowed thousands of Somali nationals to live and work legally in the U.S. after fleeing conflict and humanitarian crises in Somalia.

Under the guise of blaming Somali refugees for “terrorizing the people of that great state,” the sudden proposed termination has raised legal and political questions, as experts debate whether the president has the authority to selectively end TPS protections for one state or population without notice or congressional approval.

The move hits at the heart of Minnesota’s Somali-American community, one of the largest Somali diasporas in the country. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American and former refugee, now represents Minnesota in the House and a long foil to Trump’s political agenda, has long advocated for protections for the community and already took to social media herself to challenge the decision.

Advocates warn that ending TPS could disrupt families, employment, and access to education, while also stoking fear and uncertainty among residents. Legal challenges are widely anticipated.

Like Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Rep. Omar, state officials and local leaders condemned the move, describing it as both a humanitarian and political misstep that could have ripple effects across the state. Critics say it undermines the stability and integration of Minnesota’s Somali population, while supporters argue TPS was intended to be temporary and that the administration is enforcing U.S. immigration law.

The announcement also underscores the administration’s continuing hardline stance on immigration, particularly in politically significant regions. Minnesota, with its large Somali-American population and history as a key battleground state, is now positioned as a flashpoint in the national debate over refugee protections and immigration policy.

However, it should be noted that this is not an official announcement from the White House or from the Department of Homeland Security’s Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS). Instead, it is President Trump deciding a political move via his Truth Social posts. Until an official announcement is made, the discussion will remain where it began — social media.