“Gold bar diplomacy”: Swiss politicians call Trump gifts a possible bribe

Lawmakers say the “diplomatic gifts” look a lot like bribery, especially given the tariff cuts that followed

By CK Smith
Weekend Editor

Published

It's no secret that President Trump loves his golden gifts. After the Swiss brought "diplomatic gifts" of gold supposed to be for the Trump Presidential Library, but Swiss politicians see it as a possible bribe due to the timing. Just days later, Trump cut tariffs to Switzerland. (Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)
Two lawmakers from Swiss Green Party have formally asked Switzerland’s public prosecutor to investigate whether luxury gifts including a gold bar and a Rolex watch offered to President Trump by Swiss business leaders violated the country’s anti-bribery laws.

The gifts came during a November delegation to Washington by executives from firms including MSC, Rolex, Richemont and MKS PAMP, among others. Ten days later, the U.S. and Switzerland agreed to a framework deal that slashes U.S. tariffs on Swiss goods from 39% to 15%. Critics in Bern are now calling the timing and the gifts themselves deeply suspect. 

In their letter to prosecutors, the two lawmakers argued that the gifts may have constituted an “undue advantage” under Switzerland’s criminal code. Under that statute, offering or giving a foreign public official an advantage in return for favorable treatment can trigger criminal charges, potentially carrying prison time or fines.

Representatives for the businesses involved say the gifts were legitimate diplomatic gestures, and sources close to the delegation maintain the visitors cleared the presents with White House ethics counsel, claiming the items were handed over to the Presidential Library rather than kept personally by Trump.

For now, the probe remains in its earliest stage: prosecutors have received the complaint, but have not yet opened formal proceedings. Meanwhile, political critics in Switzerland are framing the episode as a glaring example of elite influence-peddling and a warning sign for global trade-diplomacy norms.

