Judi Dench: “I can’t recognize anybody anymore”

Dame Judi Dench offered a heartbreaking update on her rapidly deteriorating eyesight, telling audiences she can “no longer recognize anybody anymore” due to advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Dench, 90, appeared in conversation alongside longtime friend Ian McKellen when she described the profound shift in her daily life, noting that she can see vague outlines but loses all facial detail — even when looking directly at someone she loves.

Dench first revealed her AMD diagnosis in 2012, the same year she starred as “M” for a seventh time, in the James Bond movie “Skyfall.” She gradually stepped back from stage and screen roles as her central vision declined. She once relied on an almost photographic memory to learn scripts, but now must have lines read aloud to her. Even that system, she said, is becoming increasingly difficult as her eyesight loss accelerates.

“I can’t read anymore. I can’t watch television. I can’t see who’s in front of me,” she said.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

AMD is one of the leading causes of severe vision impairment in older adults, with no cure and limited treatment options once vision has significantly declined. While Dench continues to work in limited ways, the new update signals that even those projects may be slipping out of reach.

Still, Dench remains characteristically grounded, crediting her support network and refusing to frame her condition as a reason to retreat entirely from public life. Her candor offers rare visibility into a disability that often progresses quietly and privately for millions. In sharing her experience, Dench embodies not only the personal toll of vision loss but the emotional weight of losing one’s ability to connect with others in the most human way: face to face.