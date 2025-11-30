OU student claims bad grade is an attack on her faith

A University of Oklahoma psychology student is challenging a failing grade after submitting a gender‑roles reflection essay that heavily referenced the Bible, sparking debate over free speech, academic standards and the role of personal belief in college coursework.

Samantha Fulnecky, a junior psychology major, submitted a 650‑word reaction paper in a course assignment asking students to reflect on societal expectations of gender and children. The instructions allowed students to incorporate personal experience or perspective, but emphasized thoughtful engagement with the original article. Fulnecky’s essay instead leaned heavily on biblical teachings to argue for traditional gender roles, without citing empirical research or quoting specific scripture.

The graduate assistant grader gave the essay a zero, noting that it “contradicts itself,” “heavily uses personal ideology over empirical evidence,” and contains passages that are “offensive.” The student claims the failing grade amounts to religious discrimination and a violation of her free-speech rights. She has appealed the grade and contacted state officials and religious-freedom advocates.

University faculty and academic observers note that while students have a constitutional right to express personal beliefs, instructors have the authority to assess assignments on their academic merit. In a social-science class like psychology, coursework is expected to demonstrate critical thinking and engagement with empirical evidence. Fulnecky’s reliance on personal ideology rather than scholarly reasoning has drawn attention as a potential academic concern beyond the free-speech debate.

The case highlights the complex balance in public universities between protecting students’ right to express beliefs and maintaining rigorous academic standards, particularly when assignments require scientific reasoning. OU has not publicly commented beyond acknowledging the grade appeal process.