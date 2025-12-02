“Get out of the way”: Obama calls on “old folks” in power to trust young activists, lawmakers

It would be easy for former President Barack Obama to get cynical.

The signature achievement of his two terms in office is on the brink of oblivion, and many of the progressive wins of his era have been rolled back by a reactionary presidency and a conservative Supreme Court. Still, the one-time organizer has hope that the next generation of lawmakers can fix the problems that plague the United States. Speaking at Crystal Bridges, the Arkansas art museum founded by the Walton family, he called on the Democratic Party‘s old guard to “get out of the way” of upstarts seeking change.

“My bet is that all the problems we have right now will be solved if old folks get out of the way and we turn the reins over to this next generation that is coming up, so that they can bring those good old-fashioned American values to new sets of problems,” Obama said.

The former president didn’t pretend that righting the ship would be easy. He said the United States is much “more divided” than it was when he left office in 2017.

“I think it is true that we are more divided and that our democracy is more unstable than any time in my lifetime, not in American history, I mean, we did have a Civil War,” he said. “I would not have expected the legitimacy of an election and the peaceful transfer of power to have been challenged. I thought that was not something that would happen today.”

He added that Democrats and Republican lawmakers are discouraged from working together, making compromise a risky proposition.

“You’ll hear voters asking, ‘Why can’t they just get along? Why can’t they get stuff done?’ The truth is, there are a bunch of structures that have been set up that don’t give them an incentive to work together. In fact, the opposite, they get punished,” he said.

