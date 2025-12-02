Help keep Salon independent

“Ridiculous”: Kelly compares Hegseth to a 12-year-old “playing Army”

The senator and Navy veteran told reporters Pete Hegseth was play-acting as a tough guy

By Alex Galbraith
Nights and Weekends Editor

Published

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) speaks at a news conference in the U.S. Capitol on December 1, 2025, in Washington, DC. Kelly held the event to address what he described as intimidating actions by U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, following a video in which Kelly and several lawmakers urged U.S. troops to refuse “illegal orders.” (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) speaks at a news conference in the U.S. Capitol on December 1, 2025, in Washington, DC. Kelly held the event to address what he described as intimidating actions by U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, following a video in which Kelly and several lawmakers urged U.S. troops to refuse “illegal orders.” (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Mark Kelly is the latest proponent of the “Everyone is 12” theory.

The Democratic senator from Arizona and frequent critic of Pete Hegseth accused the defense secretary of “playing Army” during his time leading the Pentagon. On Monday, the Navy veteran told reporters that Hegseth’s machismo came off like a child puffing up his chest.

“He runs around on a stage like he’s a 12-year-old playing army. And it is ridiculous. It is embarrassing. I cannot imagine what our allies think looking at that guy in this job — one of the most important jobs in our country,” Kelly said.

Hegseth recently shared a parody of a Franklin the Turtle children’s book, made to show the character launching a rocket-propelled grenade at drug boats. Kelly noted it as another example of the defense secretary’s childishness.

“He is putting out on the internet, turtles with rocket-propelled grenades — I mean, have you seen this?” Kelly said. “This is the Secretary of Defense! This is not a serious person. He should have been fired after Signalgate, and then every single day after that.”

Related

In attacking Mark Kelly, Trump is elevating a 2028 contender

Kelly was part of a cadre of Democratic lawmakers who released a video encouraging members of the military to defy any illegal orders given by their superiors. President Donald Trump accused the congresspeople of sedition and floated the death penalty as an appropriate punishment last month. When outlets reported on Trump’s statements, the White House accused them of bias in a newly launched “Media Offenders” list.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.
Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Kelly is one of the most vocal critics of a September attack on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean. Pilots circled back after the initial attack to hit survivors in the water, reportedly following a Hegseth order to “kill them all.” That double strike has been denounced as a war crime by Trump admin detractors.

Read more

about this topic

By Alex Galbraith

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Related Articles

Advertisement: