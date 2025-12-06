Admiral Rachel Levine’s federal portrait gets deadnamed

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services quietly altered the official portrait of Admiral Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender person confirmed to a four-star federal position, replacing her legal name with her deadname and digitalizing her picture. The portrait, which had hung alongside previous Public Health Service leaders, had been a visible symbol of historic representation in federal leadership.

Critics say the change, though small in appearance, amounts to institutional erasure. Former HHS staff and advocates describe it as a stark reminder that transgender visibility remains politically contested. One former deputy called the action an act of pettiness and bigotry, emphasizing the symbolic weight of removing a leader’s chosen name from an official federal display.

HHS has defended the switch, citing policy changes under the current administration and stating that the department’s “priority is to ensure that the information presented internally and externally reflects gold-standard science.” Nevertheless, for many observers, the move underscores the tension between administrative protocol and the lived realities of transgender public officials.

Levine’s role in public health has been highly visible, from guiding pandemic response initiatives to advocating for LGBTQ+ health policies. Her portrait, alongside those of predecessors, served as a sign of progress and inclusion — a milestone now complicated by the recent nameplate swap.

The incident has prompted discussion across social media and news outlets about how identity, representation and symbolism intersect in federal institutions. While the physical change may be minor, its cultural and political implications are significant, reminding the public that the presence of transgender leaders in high office continues to be both groundbreaking and contested.