“I love jeans”: Sydney Sweeney stands by her jeans ad

Sydney Sweeney is addressing the backlash over her appearance in American Eagle’s latest jeans campaign, following criticism that some viewed the ad as tone-deaf. In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Sweeney framed her participation as simple enthusiasm for the brand, saying that she loves jeans and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be part of the campaign.

After months of pushback and a two summer movie flops, she’s now on a press campaign for her latest film, The Housemaid. Noticeably, the actress did not issue an apology for the controversy. Instead, she emphasized her excitement about the project and her love of fashion, explaining that, from her perspective, it was just a jeans ad. Her comments suggest a gap between the intent behind the campaign and the way certain audiences interpreted its imagery and messaging.

While initial reactions online were mixed, much of the criticism focused less on Sweeney herself and more on the cultural context surrounding the ad. Social media users highlighted the importance of awareness around how visuals, messaging, and celebrity influence can be perceived — even in something as seemingly innocuous as a fashion campaign.

Sweeney’s response underscores a recurring pattern in celebrity marketing: the difference between personal intent and public reception. Even when a participant approaches a project with enthusiasm, the optics of an ad can spark discussion, debate and sometimes controversy. In this case, Sweeney’s emphasis on her own enjoyment and neutrality may not address the nuances that some viewers found problematic, leaving the conversation focused on interpretation rather than apology.

For audiences, the moment offers a window into the intersection of celebrity branding, social media reaction and cultural sensitivity. It’s a reminder that in the digital age, even something as everyday as a jeans ad can generate commentary, scrutiny and conversation well beyond the studio or the photoshoot.