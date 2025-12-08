White House rejects reports Noem is on chopping block at DHS

The White House criticized a report that President Donald Trump is seeking to replace Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, calling it “total fake news.”

The Bulwark reported that the president is seriously considering severing ties with Noem, despite her loyalty to Trump. According to anonymous former DHS officials, Noem has been taking a less active role in the department recently and could be removed from her post “really soon.” On Monday, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson shot the report down.

“Anonymous former staffers pretend to know what POTUS is thinking and the Bulwark treats them as credible?” Jackson wrote on X. “This ‘report’ — and the Bulwark — is total FAKE NEWS! Secretary Noem is doing a great job implementing the President’s agenda and Making America Safe Again.”

The report claimed that Noem could face the axe early next year, should Trump want a “clean slate” going into 2026. While Trump has publicly praised Noem, criticism of her and chief adviser Corey Lewandowsk is reportedly rife among top White House officials.

“[Trump] likes [Noem], but it has been brought to his attention that [Lewandowski] is a problem, and the agency is being mismanaged because of it,” a person close to the White House told CNN in November.