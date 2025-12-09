Martha Stewart has already planned her last meal

Martha Stewart knows a thing or two about entertaining, and her meticulous attention to the details of dinner isn’t just reserved for her guests. The 84-year-old mogul has already thought about what her last meal on Earth will be.

Speaking to the “50+ & Unfiltered” podcast, Stewart said she wants her final dish to be scrambled eggs and butter. Stewart lives on a farm in Bedford, New York and would source the eggs from her own chickens.

“They’re the most delicious things on earth,” she said.

Stewart has remained consistent in her choice of a last meal. She told Piers Morgan a similar story in 2012, when Morgan was still a host on CNN.

“Good, fresh eggs, delicious salad from the garden,” she said, as Morgan pressed her for an entree. “That’s my main course…I love them.”

Elsewhere on the “50+” podcast, Stewart revealed that she wants to be buried on her farm in the same style as one of her horses, with her body providing nutrients for the crops on her farm.

“When one of my horses dies, we dig a giant hole really deep in one of my fields. We have a pet cemetery, and the horse is wrapped in a clean white linen sheet and very carefully dropped down into this giant, lovely grave,” she said. “I want to go there.”

Stewart opted out of the burial/cremation dichotomy, saying she wanted to become compost. She balked at the idea of a traditional burial, calling caskets and tombstones “a racket.”

“These coffin things and all that stuff, no way,” she said.