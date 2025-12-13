Florida continues attempts to rollback childhood vaccines

Florida is moving to roll back long-standing vaccine requirements for schoolchildren — a push driven in large part by the state’s top health official, Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, whose views on vaccination and public health have drawn widespread criticism from medical experts.

The proposed changes would eliminate or weaken mandates for vaccines protecting against illnesses such as hepatitis B and chickenpox. Supporters frame the move as an expansion of parental choice, but pediatricians and epidemiologists warn it could increase the risk of preventable disease outbreaks.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Ladapo, appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis, has repeatedly questioned established medical consensus on vaccines and COVID-19 mitigation, drawing criticism from national health organizations and fellow physicians. Critics argue his leadership reflects a broader trend in which ideological skepticism toward science is shaping public health policy.

Medical professionals stress that school vaccine mandates are not arbitrary rules but foundational public health tools designed to protect vulnerable populations and maintain community immunity. Lower vaccination rates, they warn, increase risks not just for individual families but for entire communities.

Florida’s move mirrors a national shift in which vaccine skepticism — once confined to fringe movements — now influences state-level policy decisions. As lawmakers debate the rollback, public health experts say the outcome could signal how much weight scientific evidence carries in an increasingly polarized health landscape.