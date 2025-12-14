Deadly shooting at Brown University prompts campus lockdown

A mass shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, left two students dead and nine others injured Saturday afternoon, sending the campus into lockdown as authorities launched a large-scale investigation.

The attack occurred around 4:05 p.m. EST in the Barus & Holley engineering and physics building, a space crowded with students preparing for final exams. Providence police and university officials immediately ordered a shelter-in-place, which was lifted early Sunday morning as authorities continued to search the campus and surrounding area.

A person of interest was taken into custody overnight, though police have not confirmed whether that individual is a suspect. Authorities continue to review security footage, interview witnesses and gather evidence to determine the motive and timeline of the attack.

Most of the victims were students. Several were transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where officials described multiple patients as being in critical but stable condition. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as students ran from classrooms and hallways while law enforcement secured the area.

President Trump condemned the incident as “a terrible thing,” expressing support for victims and their families. University officials and city leaders pledged continued resources to assist with the investigation and provide counseling for the community. The shooting has renewed discussions on campus safety and emergency preparedness amid ongoing concerns about gun violence nationwide.

Brown has canceled all remaining classes, exams and events for the rest of the semester.

Authorities have asked anyone with video footage or eyewitness accounts to come forward to aid the investigation, emphasizing that the probe remains active and ongoing.