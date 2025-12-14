“Professionals at cheating”: Trump claims “truckloads” of evidence that Dems rigged elections

President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that he has “truckloads” of evidence that Democrats rigged the presidential election in 2020.

During a Christmas reception at the White House, Trump said that the Democratic Party stole the 2020 election and made attempts to do the same in 2024.

“They’re good at cheating in elections. Very good at cheating, they’re professionals at cheating,” he said. “We won in 2016 by a lot. The election was rigged in 2020. We have all the ammunition, all the stuff, and you’ll see it come out. It’s coming out in truckloads.”

Trump says “truckloads” of evidence is about to come out proving the 2020 election was stolen pic.twitter.com/d7l6OxNBbG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2025

Trump also suggested that he would win California if it weren’t for Democrats’ interference. Citing other states where he performed well with Hispanic voters (including in notoriously Republican-heavy Miami),

“If the vote in California was legitimate, it was not… we would win California by a lot,” he said. “California, more than any other place, is so rigged.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom shared a clip of Trump’s claims on social media, responding, “Hahahahahahahahaha ok.”

Elsewhere in the long-winded ceremony, the president was distracted by a woman in the crowd who he believed looked like Ivanka Trump, asking her to turn around for the cameras. He also told a story about a man who was bit by a venomous snake in Peru and marveled at the crowd’s lack of interest.

“Look how quiet everybody is,” he said, “You know, when you talk about snakes and things like that people find it interesting.”