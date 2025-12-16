“Hit piece”: Susie Wiles accuses Vanity Fair of crafting “negative narrative” of Trump admin

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is up in arms with Vanity Fair, alleging that a bombshell interview she did with the magazine was used as a hit piece on the Trump administration.

The two-part article series spans numerous on-the-record interviews, featuring Wiles speaking candidly on many former and current members of the administration and their motivations.

Wiles described President Donald Trump as having “an alcoholic’s personality,” claimed Vice President JD Vance is “a conspiracy theorist,” accused former DOGE director and Tesla CEO Elon Musk of being an “avowed ketamine user,” called budget director Russ Vought a “right wing absolute zealot,” and said Attorney General Pam Bondi “completely whiffed” on her handling of the Epstein files.

Wiles called the article “a disingenuously framed hit piece” in a statement on X.

“Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team,” Wiles wrote.

She claimed the Trump administration has “already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years,” and praised Trump for “unmatched leadership and vision” in leading his administration.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Wiles, saying that Trump “has no greater or more loyal advisor than Susie.”

“The entire Administration is grateful for her steady leadership and united fully behind her,” Leavitt said in a post on X.