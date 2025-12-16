Help keep Salon independent

“Hit piece”: Susie Wiles accuses Vanity Fair of crafting “negative narrative” of Trump admin

Wiles defended her role on the Trump team following her brutally candid comments in the magazine

By Garrett Owen
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (R), speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on February 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to visit Trump since he returned to the White House last month. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is up in arms with Vanity Fair, alleging that a bombshell interview she did with the magazine was used as a hit piece on the Trump administration.

The two-part article series spans numerous on-the-record interviews, featuring Wiles speaking candidly on many former and current members of the administration and their motivations.

Wiles described President Donald Trump as having “an alcoholic’s personality,” claimed Vice President JD Vance is “a conspiracy theorist,” accused former DOGE director and Tesla CEO Elon Musk of being an “avowed ketamine user,” called budget director Russ Vought a “right wing absolute zealot,” and said Attorney General Pam Bondi “completely whiffed” on her handling of the Epstein files

Wiles called the article “a disingenuously framed hit piece” in a statement on X. 

Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team,” Wiles wrote.

She claimed the Trump administration has “already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years,” and praised Trump for “unmatched leadership and vision” in leading his administration. 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Wiles, saying that Trump “has no greater or more loyal advisor than Susie.” 

“The entire Administration is grateful for her steady leadership and united fully behind her,” Leavitt said in a post on X. 

