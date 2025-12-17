“He wants to go back to his show”: Bongino announces exit from FBI

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced that he will be leaving his position in the new year.

The conservative media personality and former Secret Service agent has served in the role for just nine months. Alongside Kash Patel, Bongino has overseen a period of tumult and declining morale within the bureau.

“I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January,” Bongino wrote on X on Wednesday, “I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose. Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you. God bless America, and all those who defend Her.”

Rumors of Bongino’s exit have been swirling around the FBI, with staffers telling Salon earlier this week that his office has been empty for “close to two weeks.” Numerous reports from inside the agency since Bongino and Patel took the helm have portrayed it as a leaderless mess. In a report released last month, Bongino was described as “something of a clown.”

“Nobody here will miss him,” another staffer told Salon. “He has no credibility.”

When asked about Bongino’s departure, President Donald Trump said that he has done a “great job.”

“I think he wants to go back to his show,” Trump said.