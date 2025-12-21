Celebrities, merch and controversy dominate AmericaFest

Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest has increasingly resembled a political entertainment expo, complete with celebrity appearances, influencer feuds, branded merchandise and, this year, a replica of the tent where founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed.

The installation, unveiled on the Phoenix convention floor, recreated the site of Kirk’s death and quickly became a focal point for attendees, some of whom posed for photos and selfies inside the exhibit. Critics described the display as macabre and unsettling, arguing it crossed a line by transforming an assassination into a spectacle.

However, TPUSA capitalized on this by presenting an award to a Utah Valley University student Caleb Chilcutt for memorializing Kirk on campus and Utah as part of his role as the president of the university’s chapter of TPUSA.

The atmosphere at AmericaFest has always been where politics, celebrity and branding collide. High-profile conservative figures circulated the conference floor, while speakers and guests leaned into viral moments that extended far beyond policy discussions. This included Erika Kirk’s impassioned speech about ensuring Vice President JD Vance becomes President in 2028.

Megyn Kelly publicly mocked fellow conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, adding to a pattern of influencer-on-influencer sniping that played out both onstage and online. Candace Owens’ name surfaced repeatedly and rather viciously in a speech given by actor Rob Schneider, often as a point of tension rather than unity. Country music star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany framed their presence as an act of defiance, presenting their political identity as part of a broader lifestyle brand. And outspoken comic Russell Brand spent some time entertaining the crowd.

An appearance by “Jeannie from Target” was greeted by thunderous cheers. Jeannie is a 72-year-old California Target employee who went viral after a customer wrongly accused her of being racist for wearing a red shirt that said FREEDOM, similar to the ones TPUSA sells.

Merchandise stalls sold clothing and memorabilia tied to both TPUSA and Kirk’s legacy, blurring the line between tribute and commercialization. The replica tent, surrounded by cameras and social media posts, became one of the most shared and jarring images from the conference.

Organizers framed the event as a celebration of Kirk’s impact and a rallying point for young conservatives. But for critics, the spectacle raised uncomfortable questions about how modern political movements package grief, loyalty and ideology for mass consumption, a concern circulating since Kirk’s death and garish memorial service earlier this year.

AmericaFest once positioned itself as a training ground for grassroots activism. This year, it more closely resembled a content factory, where political identity was expressed through personalities, products and moments engineered for maximum visibility.

The combination of celebrity culture and the staging of violence underscored a movement increasingly defined not just by what it believes, but by how it performs.