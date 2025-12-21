MAGA infighting and divisions surface at TPUSA conference

Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest, long billed as a show of unity for young conservatives, instead became a public airing of deepening fractures inside the MAGA movement, with clashes over Israel, antisemitism and leadership dominating the Phoenix conference.

The gathering marked the organization’s first major event since the death of founder Charlie Kirk, and the absence of a clear successor loomed large. Panels and speeches that organizers framed as tributes often veered into ideological disputes, particularly over foreign policy and the influence of far-right figures within the movement.

Several moments exposed sharp divisions over Israel, as speakers and attendees openly disagreed on U.S. support for the country and how the movement should respond to rising accusations of antisemitism among prominent MAGA-aligned voices. Reporting from the conference described tense exchanges and crowd reactions as conservative commentators criticized one another by name.

Popular conservative voices like Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro emerged as a flashpoint, with some speakers echoing his skepticism of U.S. foreign intervention while others warned that such rhetoric risks alienating Jewish conservatives and donors. Coverage from multiple outlets noted that disagreements once confined to social media now played out onstage and in hallways.

The conference also underscored uncertainty over Turning Point USA’s direction following Kirk’s killing earlier this year. Erika Kirk, now leading the organization, delivered emotional remarks as the group attempted to balance mourning its founder with projecting continuity. Instead, the event highlighted questions about who now defines the movement’s priorities.

AmericaFest has historically served as a launching pad for conservative messaging ahead of election cycles. This year, however, the event suggested a movement struggling to reconcile its populist, nationalist and traditional conservative factions.

What emerged in Phoenix was less a unified front than a snapshot of a coalition in flux, and one increasingly shaped by internal battles over ideology, loyalty and power.