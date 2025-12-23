Greta Thunberg arrested in London while supporting Palestine Action hunger strike

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been arrested in London for taking part in a protest supporting hunger strikers associated with the now-banned group Palestine Action.

Thunberg was placed under arrest by the London police after holding a sign outside the offices of an insurance company that read “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide,” as reported by the BBC. The insurance company, Aspen Insurance, has alleged ties to an Israeli-linked defense firm, Elbit Systems.

Two others were arrested alongside Thunberg for using “hammers and red paint…to damage a building,” according to a police statement.

“A 24-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They glued themselves nearby and specialist officers released them, and brought them into police custody,” the statement reads.

Police detailed Thunberg’s arrest in the same release. “She was arrested for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed organization (in this case Palestine Action) contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000,” according to the statement.

Thunberg was released on bail and has a court date set for sometime in March.

The protest was part of a broader effort known as Prisoners for Palestine that advocates the use of protesting and hunger striking to end corporate investment in Israeli-affiliated companies. Organizers said the protest was also meant to show solidarity with hunger strikers in the U.K. who are facing trial for offenses related to supporting Palestine Action.

The direction-action group was banned in the U.K. in July. A judge ruled that its activities, protesting Israeli weapons factories and affiliated supply chains in the U.K., constituted illegal actions under the country’s Terrorism Act.