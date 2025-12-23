Help keep Salon independent

Greta Thunberg arrested in London while supporting Palestine Action hunger strike

The arrest is in keeping with the UK's ban on the group

By Garrett Owen
National Affairs Fellow

Published

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23: Activist Greta Thunberg is arrested and sits in the back of a police van outside the offices of Aspen Insurance on December 23, 2025 in London, England. The activists targeted the company due to its alleged business relationship with the Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems. They are also protesting in support of six of the so-called "Filton 24" prisoners who were arrested in 2024 and have been refusing food for over 50 days while being held on remand ahead of a trial. (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23: Activist Greta Thunberg is arrested and sits in the back of a police van outside the offices of Aspen Insurance on December 23, 2025 in London, England. The activists targeted the company due to its alleged business relationship with the Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems. They are also protesting in support of six of the so-called "Filton 24" prisoners who were arrested in 2024 and have been refusing food for over 50 days while being held on remand ahead of a trial. (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been arrested in London for taking part in a protest supporting hunger strikers associated with the now-banned group Palestine Action.

Thunberg was placed under arrest by the London police after holding a sign outside the offices of an insurance company that read “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide,” as reported by the BBC. The insurance company, Aspen Insurance, has alleged ties to an Israeli-linked defense firm, Elbit Systems.

Two others were arrested alongside Thunberg for using “hammers and red paint…to damage a building,” according to a police statement.

Related

Brits condemn Musk’s “dangerous” remarks to right-wing protesters 

“A 24-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They glued themselves nearby and specialist officers released them, and brought them into police custody,” the statement reads.

Police detailed Thunberg’s arrest in the same release. “She was arrested for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed organization (in this case Palestine Action) contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000,” according to the statement.

Thunberg was released on bail and has a court date set for sometime in March.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.
Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The protest was part of a broader effort known as Prisoners for Palestine that advocates the use of protesting and hunger striking to end corporate investment in Israeli-affiliated companies. Organizers said the protest was also meant to show solidarity with hunger strikers in the U.K. who are facing trial for offenses related to supporting Palestine Action.

Advertisement:

The direction-action group was banned in the U.K. in July. A judge ruled that its activities, protesting Israeli weapons factories and affiliated supply chains in the U.K., constituted illegal actions under the country’s Terrorism Act.

Read more

about this topic

By Garrett Owen

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Related Articles

Advertisement: