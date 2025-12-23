Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet “many more times than reported” new documents reveal

Tens of thousands of newly released Epstein files from the Department of Justice explicitly name or refer to President Donald Trump, including an email detailing the number of times Trump flew on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein‘s private jet and allegations that Trump raped an unnamed victim.

The trove of documents was available for viewing on Monday afternoon, but was taken down sometime in the evening, according to the Washington Post. The DOJ said that some files “contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump,” calling the claims “unfounded and false” in a statement on Tuesday.

“Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims,” the statement said.

The documents show that a subpoena was issued to Mar-a-Lago in 2021 for the government’s case against Epstein accomplice and sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Included in that subpoena are emails from an assistant U.S. in New York that mention Trump in January 2020.

“For your situational awareness, wanted to let you know that the flight records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware), including during the period we would expect to charge in a Maxwell case,” an email reads.

The prosecutor stated in a separate email that Trump traveled on Epstein’s jet at least eight times between 1993 and 1996. Maxwell was present for at least four of those flights. On one flight, Trump was present with Epstein and an unnamed 20-year-old woman, according to the files.

Among the many thousands of documents released was a 2019 handwritten letter that appears to be from Epstein to Larry Nassar, the U.S. gymnastics team doctor convicted of sex crimes against numerous young athletes.

The letter, signed “J. Epstein,” is postmarked three days after Epstein’s death. “We share one thing … our love & caring for young ladies,” the letter reads. “Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system.”

Nassar never received the letter, according to an FBI Laboratory Examination Request in 2020. In the request, the New York FBI asks for a handwriting analysis of the letter, though the results are unknown.

Another FBI case file from October 2020 details an unnamed victim who accuses Trump of raping her.

In an interview with a limousine driver who drove Trump around Dallas in 1995, the driver states that Trump was speaking on the phone with someone he repeatedly called “Jeffrey” and talking about “abusing some girl.” The driver was close to “pulling the limousine over on the median” and “pulling him [Trump] out of the car and hurting him” because of what he was detailing.

During the interview, the driver recalled telling someone about the incident and their demeanor went “stone cold” at the mention of Trump. “He raped me,” the victim said. “Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein.”

The transcript states that the victim was taken into an upscale building by “a girl with a funny name.” The victim said it was “a fancy hotel or building, and that’s how it happened.” The victim was later found dead from a gunshot wound in Oklahoma.