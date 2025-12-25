“A path toward others”: Pope Leo calls for peace and welcoming immigrants with compassion

Pope Leo used his Christmas Day address at the Vatican, traditionally titled “Urbi et Orbi’’ (“To the City and to the World”), to call on people and governments to show compassion toward migrants, refugees, the poor and those suffering in war zones, framing the message as a direct reflection of Jesus’ teachings.

Speaking from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica before thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square, the pope said the story of Christ’s birth — a child born without shelter, safety or power — demands that Christians reject indifference and exclusion. He urged believers to “welcome the stranger” and care for the vulnerable, saying faith loses its meaning when it is divorced from compassion.

The Holy Father specifically highlighted the suffering of civilians in Gaza, calling for an immediate end to violence and renewed efforts toward peace. He also cited ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Syria, Yemen and parts of Africa, warning that war continues to devastate innocent lives while global leaders fail to prioritize dialogue and humanitarian aid.

Advertisement:

Immigration was a central theme of the address, with the pope pointing to migrants and refugees forced to flee their homes because of conflict, poverty and climate disasters. He said their plight mirrors that of the Holy Family, who sought refuge after Jesus’ birth, and warned against political rhetoric that treats migrants as threats rather than human beings.

Quoting his predecessor, Pope Francis, Pope Leo urged Christians to follow Jesus’ example. “Sometimes we are tempted to be that kind of Christian who keeps [suffering] at arm’s length. Yet Jesus wants us to touch human misery … He hopes that we will stop looking for those personal or communal niches which shelter us from the maelstrom of human misfortune and instead enter into the reality of other people’s lives and know the power of tenderness,” he said.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The pope also called attention to rising poverty and inequality, particularly affecting children and the elderly, and appealed for renewed commitment to social justice and care for the poor.

“We do not serve a domineering [God],” he said, “too many of those already resound everywhere – but a presence that inspires goodness, knows its efficacy and does not claim a monopoly over it. This is the way of mission: a path toward others.”

Advertisement:

The Christmas address, one of the most significant moments on the Catholic calendar, reinforced themes Leo has emphasized since becoming pope: that authentic Christian faith is measured not by power or exclusion, but by love, hospitality and concern for those most in need.