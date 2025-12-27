Tyler Perry accused again for sexual assault

Tyler Perry is facing a new sexual assault lawsuit — and this time, it’s harder to treat the allegations as an isolated claim.

An actor who appeared in Perry’s 2016 film “Boo! A Madea Halloween” has filed a lawsuit accusing Perry of unwanted sexual advances and sexual battery, seeking at least $77 million in damages. The complaint alleges that Perry engaged in a pattern of inappropriate behavior over several years and leveraged his enormous influence in the entertainment industry to maintain control over the relationship.

Perry’s attorney, Alex Spiro, denied the allegations, calling them “a failed money grab.” No criminal charges have been filed.

What makes the lawsuit especially significant is timing: it is the second sexual assault suit filed against Perry this year. While each case stands on its own legally, repeated allegations inevitably raise broader questions about power, accountability and how the entertainment industry responds when accusations accumulate around influential figures.

For decades, Perry has occupied a singular position in Hollywood. He is not just a prolific creator but a mogul who owns his own studio, controls casting decisions and has cultivated a public image rooted in faith, morality and philanthropy. That combination of cultural reverence and unchecked authority, critics argue, can create environments where boundaries blur and where aspiring actors feel they have little leverage to push back.

The lawsuit also underscores a familiar dynamic in entertainment: allegations often surface long after the alleged misconduct, when plaintiffs feel they have enough distance or support to speak publicly. The #MeToo movement promised a reckoning, but cases like this suggest the industry’s response remains uneven, particularly when money and power are concentrated in one person.