NYC’s Zohran Mamdani sworn in as mayor

Zohran Mamdani was officially sworn in as mayor of New York City on Thursday, ushering in a historic administration marked by progressive policy priorities and an emphasis on inclusive governance.

Mamdani, 34, began his term just after midnight in a private ceremony at the decommissioned Old City Hall subway station, a symbolic nod to the city’s transit history and working-class communities. The oath was administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Mamdani placed his hand on a Quran, highlighting his status as the city’s first Muslim mayor and the first mayor of South Asian descent. The ceremonial setting reflected his focus on transit and the diverse communities that make up the city.

Later Thursday afternoon, Mamdani participated in a public inauguration outside City Hall, where Brooklyn-born Sen. Bernie Sanders administered a ceremonial oath as thousands gathered. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered remarks celebrating the election as a milestone for the city’s political evolution.

The event included interfaith invocations, musical performances and block party-style celebrations along Broadway’s “Canyon of Heroes,” drawing attention to the city’s cultural and political diversity.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

In his inaugural speech, Mamdani emphasized unity and service to all New Yorkers, including residents who did not support him, and stressed that his administration would focus on action over rhetoric. He outlined priorities including housing affordability, improved public transit, universal child care, and community-based programs to reduce costs for working families. He also acknowledged the skepticism of some residents while pledging transparent, accountable governance.

Advertisement:

Mamdani won the 2025 mayoral election on a platform emphasizing progressive solutions to New York City’s persistent affordability and transit challenges. As he officially assumes office, the task ahead is translating campaign promises into policies that affect over eight million residents while managing the routine operations of the nation’s largest city.