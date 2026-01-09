Trump rejects new Venezuela election until US can “rebuild the oil”

President Donald Trump on Thursday told Fox News that Venezuela is not ready for a new election as his administration continued to assert control over the country after the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

Trump said in an interview with Sean Hannity that the U.S. must “rebuild” Venezuela before the country can hold free and fair elections.

“They couldn’t have an election,” Trump said. “The country’s become Third World, and they wouldn’t know how to have an election right now.”

U.S. officials on Friday confirmed the seizure of a fifth oil tanker linked to Venezuela. Trump said he would meet with top oil executives Friday to plan rebuilding efforts in Venezuela — mentioning that he expects oil companies to invest at least $100 billion.

“We’re going to rebuild the oil, and the oil infrastructure, we’ll be in charge of it,” Trump told Hannity. “It’s going to do great, make a lot of money, and we’re going to take it from there, but we’re going to rebuild the country, and ultimately, we’re going to have elections.”

Trump also said he will meet Venezuelan opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado after casting doubt that she had the support necessary to lead the country.

Machado offered to give her prize to Trump and told Fox News on Monday: “In free and fair elections, we will win with over 90 percent of the votes. I have no doubt about it.”

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has served as the country’s acting president since the operation to capture Maduro.