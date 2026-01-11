“Eviscerated by idiots”: Letterman rages at the state of CBS News

Late night legend David Letterman was an anchor of the CBS lineup for over two decades, and he can’t keep quiet about what he’s seeing from the network’s news division.

During a visit to “The Barbara Gaines Show,” Letterman waxed nostalgic about the work of journalists like Edward R. Murrow before laying into Bari Weiss‘ tenure at the Tiffany Network.

“CBS News is a wreck, it’s just gone!” he said. “Ed Murrow would be broadcasting the blitz of London from the rooftop of buildings in London for CBS Radio. And it was that mentality that drove the integrity of CBS News that has been trampled on, pissed on, and eviscerated by these idiots that have taken it over!”

Weiss recently promoted MAGA-friendly anchor Tony Dokoupil to lead the division’s flagship evening news program. Even by the standards of fawning, pro-Trump coverage, his first week in the spotlight has been a disaster.

“I’m at a point now where it really is hurting my feelings,” Letterman said. “Because I’m sick and tired of people saying, ‘Oh, wait until those midterms.’ Kids, we’re far downstream of the midterms having any effect on this.”

Letterman has previously weighed in on moves at CBS. He called the decision to cancel his hand-picked successor’s late-night show “gutless.” Immediately after the announcement, he shared a compilation of all of his on-air insults of the network to YouTube. During his stop by the talk show, he worried about the future of late-night talk shows, saying television was “running out of places” for sharp political satire.

Watch the episode below via YouTube: