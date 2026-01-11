The 2026 Golden Globes winners list

In its 83rd year, the Golden Globes know not to mess with a good thing.
That’s why Nikki Glaser is returning to host the awards ceremony for a second straight year. She’ll drop jokes, bits and digs in between the projected slugfest between “One Battle After Another,” “Sentimental Value” and “Sinners.” On the television side of things, it’s Mike White’s night to lose. “The White Lotus” carried six nominations into the ceremony, with streaming hits like “Adolescence” and “Severance” nipping at its heels.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
It Was Just an Accident (France)
No Other Choice (South Korea)
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
Sentimental Value (Norway)
Sirāt (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams as Robert Grainier
Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein as Victor Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine as Mark Kerr
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners as Elijah “Smoke” Moore / Elias “Stack” Moore
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent as Marcelo Alves / Armando Solimões / Fernando Solimões
Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere as Bruce Springsteen
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet as Agnes Shakespeare
Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love as Grace
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value as Nora Borg
Julia Roberts – After the Hunt as Alma Imhoff
Tessa Thompson – Hedda as Hedda Gabler
Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby as Agnes
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme as Marty Mauser
George Clooney – Jay Kelly as Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another as Bob Ferguson
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon as Lorenz Hart
Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice as Yoo Man-su
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia as Teddy Gatz
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You as Linda
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good as Elphaba Thropp
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue as Claire Sardina
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another as Willa Ferguson
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee as Ann Lee
Emma Stone – Bugonia as Michelle Fuller
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another as Sensei Sergio St. Carlos
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein as The Creature
Paul Mescal – Hamnet as William Shakespeare
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly as Ron Sukenick
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value as Gustav Borg — WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine as Dawn Staples
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value as Rachel Kemp
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good as Galinda “Glinda” Upland
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value as Agnes Borg Pettersen
Amy Madigan – Weapons as Gladys
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another as Perfidia Beverly Hills — WINNER
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray – Sirāt
Max Richter – Hamnet
Hans Zimmer – F1
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best Original Song
“Dream as One” (Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen) – Avatar: Fire and Ash
“The Girl in the Bubble” (Stephen Schwartz) – Wicked: For Good
“Golden” (Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, and Teddy) – KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You” (Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson) – Sinners
“No Place Like Home” (Stephen Schwartz) – Wicked: For Good
“Train Dreams” (Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner) – Train Dreams
Best Television Series – Drama
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Pluribus (Apple TV)
Severance (Apple TV)
Slow Horses (Apple TV)
The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX on Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Studio (Apple TV)
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Adolescence (Netflix)
All Her Fault (Peacock)
The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Black Mirror (Netflix)
Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Mortality (Netflix)
Brett Goldstein – Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life (HBO Max)
Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: Acting My Age (Netflix)
Bill Maher – Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? (HBO Max)
Kumail Nanjiani – Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts (Hulu)
Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise as Xavier Collins (Hulu)
Diego Luna – Andor as Cassian Andor (Disney+)
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses as Jackson Lamb (Apple TV)
Mark Ruffalo – Task as Tom Brandis (HBO Max)
Adam Scott – Severance as Mark Scout / Mark S. (Apple TV)
Noah Wyle – The Pitt as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch (HBO Max) — WINNER
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates – Matlock as Madeline Kingston / Madeline “Matty” Matlock (CBS)
Britt Lower – Severance as Helena Eagan / Helly R. (Apple TV)
Helen Mirren – MobLand as Maeve Harrigan (Paramount+)
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us as Ellie (HBO Max)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat as Katherine “Kate” Wyler (Netflix)
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus as Carol Sturka (Apple TV)
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This as Noah Roklov (Netflix)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building as Charles-Haden Savage (Hulu)
Glen Powell – Chad Powers as Russ Holliday / Chad Powers (Hulu)
Seth Rogen – The Studio as Matt Remick (Apple TV)
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam (Hulu)
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (FX on Hulu)
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This as Joanne Williams (Netflix)
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear as Sydney Adamu (FX on Hulu)
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building as Mabel Mora (Hulu)
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face as Charlie Cale (Peacock)
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday as Wednesday Addams (Netflix)
Jean Smart – Hacks as Deborah Vance (HBO Max)
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North as Dorrigo Evans (Prime Video)
Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror as Phillip Connarty (Netflix)
Stephen Graham – Adolescence as Eddie Miller (Netflix)
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story as Ed Gein (Netflix)
Jude Law – Black Rabbit as Jake Friedkin (Netflix)
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me as Nile Jarvis (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Claire Danes – The Beast in Me as Agatha “Aggie” Wiggs (Netflix)
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror as Amanda Waters (Netflix)
Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River as Mickey Fitzpatrick (Peacock)
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault as Marissa Irvine (Peacock)
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex as Molly Kochan (FX on Hulu)
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend as Laura Sanderson (Prime Video)
Best Supporting Actor on Television
Owen Cooper – Adolescence as Jamie Miller (Netflix)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show as Cory Ellison (Apple TV)
Walton Goggins – The White Lotus as Rick Hatchett (HBO Max)
Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus as Timothy Ratliff (HBO Max)
Tramell Tillman – Severance as Seth Milchick (Apple TV)
Ashley Walters – Adolescence as DI Luke Bascombe (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress on Television
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus as Laurie Duffy (HBO Max)
Erin Doherty – Adolescence as Briony Ariston (Netflix)
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks as Ava Daniels (HBO Max)
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio as Patty Leigh (Apple TV)
Parker Posey – The White Lotus as Victoria Ratliff (HBO Max)
Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus as Chelsea (HBO Max)
