“Don’t say his name”: Noem lashes out at anchor for “doxxing” ICE agent

Department of Homeland Security head Kristi Noem lambasted “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan for naming the ICE agent Jonathan Ross on-air Sunday.

Ross shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis earlier this month. The Trump administration maintains that Ross feared for his life as Good weaponized her vehicle and rammed the agent. Video evidence appears show Good attempting to flee a tense scene, with Ross continuing to fire into her car after he is clear of her vehicle.

Brennan began to ask if Ross was back on the street and working in Minneapolis when Noem got her hackles up.

“Let me talk to you about the officer, Jonathan Ross,” Brennan said.

“Well, don’t say his name. For heaven’s sakes,” Noem cut in. “We shouldn’t have people continue to dox law enforcement.”

When Brennan countered that his name is public information, Noem dug in her heels.

“I know but that doesn’t mean it should continue to be said,” she said. “He got attacked with a car that was trying to take his life. People have attacked him and his family.”

Noem refused to share whether Ross was back at work.

Elsewhere in the interview, Noem refused to apologize for the detention of Aliya Rahman and the tear-gassing of a family that had an infant in the car.

“Do any of these tactics seem…heavy-handed?” Brennan asked.

“That family was caught up in that situation because of violent protesters that were impeding law enforcement operations,” she said. “That family would have never been in that situation if protestors were acting peacefully.”

Noem went on to blame Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for the violent interactions between ICE and residents.

“It’s a terrible situation that that family had to go through, and I hope it never happens again,” she said. “The mayor and the governor have allowed this kind of violence to be perpetuated across Minneapolis.”

Watch the entire interview below via YouTube: