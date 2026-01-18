Lucasfilm shakes “Star Wars” galaxy: Kennedy out

Lucasfilm announced this week that longtime president Kathleen Kennedy is stepping down, ending an era that reshaped the “Star Wars” franchise across films, series, and streaming projects.

Dave Filoni, the creative force behind hit Disney+ series like “The Mandalorian” and “Ahsoka,” will serve as president and chief creative officer, while Lynwen Brennan, previously Lucasfilm’s president and general manager, will co-lead. Disney says the dual leadership structure is designed to balance creative vision with operational oversight, especially as multiple projects are set to launch in the coming year.

Kennedy’s tenure included the blockbuster sequel trilogy, animated series, and streaming hits. While her leadership expanded the universe, fan reactions were mixed with some applauding her dedication to storytelling continuity, while others criticized narrative and character choices in recent projects. With Kennedy stepping down, questions about the franchise’s future abound.

The upcoming slate is ambitious: a Mandalorian feature film, a new season of Ahsoka, a Darth Maul-centered animated series and several additional series and spin-offs are scheduled for release across Disney+ and theaters. Analysts say Filoni’s deep understanding of “Star Wars” lore may help preserve continuity, while Brennan’s operational experience could stabilize the studio behind the scenes.

Fans reacted quickly on social media, with some praising Filoni’s creative sensibilities and others expressing nostalgia for Kennedy’s era. Entertainment analysts note that this leadership change reflects both a desire to honor “Star Wars” legacy while innovating in a streaming-first landscape.

As the galaxy far, far away enters this new chapter, Lucasfilm faces the challenge of balancing fan expectations, creative storytelling and an expanding content pipeline. With major releases on the horizon, both the studio and its audience will be watching closely to see if the franchise can thrive under its new leadership.