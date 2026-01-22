Prue Leith is leaving “Bake Off”

Prue Leith has announced that she has taken her final turn around the “Bake Off” tent. After nine seasons as a judge on the popular British baking competition, Leith will be passing the metaphorical judges torch — or fork.

“‘Bake Off’ has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it and I’m sure I’ll miss working with my fellow judges Paul, Alison and Noel and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4,” wrote Leith on Instagram Wednesday.

For nearly a decade, Leith has been like our exuberant and extravagant, sweets-loving aunt. She’ll be remembered on the show for her vibrant, geometric necklaces and penchant for pastries with a strong kick of booze.

Leith joined “Bake Off” in 2017 when it moved from BBC to Channel 4. She replaced original co-host Mary Berry and joined longtime co-host Paul Hollywood as the connoisseurs of home-baking.

She often played the “good cop” to Hollywood’s icy criticisms, but Leith was also known for assigning some of the more complicated and intricate recipes that the bakers took on over the more than 400 challenges she judged while on the show.

Where Paul was formulaic and structured, Prue brought the whimsy and “Let’s just see what happens” attitude, and the two together created the perfect pair, highlighting everything that the art of baking is about.

“Now feels like the right time to step back (I’m 86 for goodness sake!), there’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden,” Leith continued.

Former contestants and friends took to the comments to share their love for Leith and her work on the show.

“Prue – an actual National Treasure ! Your energy and humour and all round colourful fabulousness is something to behold ! Gonna miss yooooooooo ! Until i see you again soon 😂 x love you and have fun with your summers x x x We had a blast didn’t we ! x,” wrote “Bake Off” presenter Noel Fielding.

“Thanks for the memories, encouragement and guidance Prue. It was incredible to be part of the show with you,” wrote Matty Edgell who won “Great British Bake Off” in 2023.

A new host has not been announced, but Leith hopes they enjoy their time in the tent as much as she has.

“Whoever joins the team, I’m sure they’ll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it,” she says.