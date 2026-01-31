Journalists rally for press freedom after Don Lemon’s arrest

Reaction to Don Lemon’s arrest spread quickly across social media and cable news, with journalists, civil liberties advocates and conservative commentators offering sharply different takes on whether the case represents media accountability or government overreach.

Press freedom groups and reporters rallied to Lemon’s defense, warning that prosecuting a journalist for covering a protest could set a dangerous precedent. The Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists said the arrests of Lemon and independent journalist Georgia Fort “strike at the heart of press freedom,” arguing that documenting public demonstrations is a core function of journalism. The Freedom of the Press Foundation called the charges “a warning shot” to reporters who cover controversial events, while the Knight First Amendment Institute said the case could chill future reporting.

Prominent journalists also weighed in online. CNN correspondent Jim Acosta described the arrest as a sign that the “First amendment is under attack in America!” Online, many activists and users shared the slogan “journalism is not a crime” and “#FirstAmendment” which trended online.

Legal analysts have raised questions about the government’s approach, noting that the federal law cited by prosecutors, designed to protect access to religious services, has rarely been applied to journalists. Several media law experts said the case may test how courts define the line between observing a protest and participating in one.

Conservative commentators, however, largely welcomed the charges. Megyn Kelly argued that reporters “don’t get a pass when breaking the law,” while right-wing podcaster Matt Walsh called the arrest “great news” and said Lemon had crossed into activism. Some Fox News commentators framed the case as proof that media figures should be held to the same legal standards as protesters.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene echoed that view, saying Lemon’s actions inside the church were “not journalism” and should carry consequences.

The split reaction reflects a broader debate over how journalists operate in an era when protests are live-streamed, social media blurs professional boundaries, and reporters increasingly find themselves in the middle of political confrontations.