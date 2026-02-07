“Mixed emotions”: US Olympians wrestle with patriotism

Several U.S. Winter Olympians have openly admitted feeling conflicted about representing the country amid ongoing domestic unrest, highlighting the tension between national pride and personal values.

Freestyle skiers Hunter Hess and Chris Lillis, competing in Milan, told reporters that wearing the American flag feels complicated given recent political controversies, particularly immigration enforcement actions.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now,” Hess said. “Just because I wear the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on back home.”

Lillis echoed the sentiment, noting that he is proud to compete but feels “heartbroken” over current events.

The remarks come amid high-profile criticism of the U.S. government’s immigration policies, including controversial raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and broader public debates over the nation’s values and international image. While athletes generally avoid political commentary during the Olympics, some competitors are increasingly using their platform to express personal perspectives on U.S. policies.

The athletes’ statements were shared widely on social media, sparking conversations about the intersection of sports, nationalism and morality. Some fans praised the honesty, while others questioned whether politics should be injected into international competition.

This tension mirrors other moments from the opening ceremony, including visible crowd reactions to U.S. officials and anti-ICE demonstrations from competitors. Together, these incidents illustrate how the Winter Olympics have become a platform not just for athletic achievement, but also for public expressions of conscience.

As the games continue, observers will be watching to see how athletes navigate their roles as representatives of their country while balancing personal ethics and the expectations of global audiences.