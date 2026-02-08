Lindsey Vonn’s comeback bid ends in Olympic crash

Lindsey Vonn’s bid for another Olympic medal came to a sudden and painful end Saturday, as the American ski legend crashed early in the women’s downhill race at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan-Cortina.

The 41-year-old was already competing under extraordinary physical strain. Just days earlier, Vonn had suffered a ruptured ACL in her left knee during a World Cup race, yet chose to continue competing at the Olympics while wearing a brace. She has also been open about returning to elite skiing after undergoing a partial knee replacement in 2024.

Vonn crashed just 13 seconds after leaving the starting gate, losing control and falling hard on the course. Officials halted the race as medical personnel rushed to her side, and she was later airlifted off the mountain for further evaluation.

At the time of the crash, officials said Vonn would undergo medical testing, but no detailed update on her condition or long-term outlook had immediately been released at time of publication. Another official commented that the crash was “tragic” but noted that injuries are unfortunately part of the sport.

Vonn’s teammate Breezy Johnson went on to win Team USA’s first gold medal of the Games.

The incident brought an abrupt end to what had already been a remarkable and risky comeback effort. One of the most decorated athletes in alpine skiing history, Vonn won Olympic gold in 2010 and silver in 2018 before retiring in 2019. She returned to competition in recent seasons despite repeated injuries, emphasizing her desire to compete on her own terms.

Fans and fellow athletes flooded social media with messages praising her determination and resilience, even as concerns grew about the toll the sport has taken on her body.

Vonn’s crash highlights both the unforgiving nature of alpine skiing and the extraordinary lengths elite athletes sometimes go to in pursuit of competition. For now, her focus is expected to shift once again to recovery, as questions remain about what the latest setback means for the final chapter of her storied career.