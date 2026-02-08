Help keep Salon independent

“Nobody understands what this guy is saying”: Trump slams Bad Bunny’s halftime performance

The president called the halftime show "one of the worst ever"

By Alex Galbraith
Bad Bunny is introduced during the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference at Moscone Center West on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Donald Trump slagged Bad Bunny‘s performance during the halftime show of Super Bowl LX, saying the show made “no sense” and was “an affront to the greatness of America.”

In a post to Truth Social, the president called the performance that included interludes by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin “absolutely terrible.”

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” he wrote.

Bad Bunny’s performance celebrated his Puerto Rican heritage with scenes from sugar cane fields, a New York street and a  wedding. Outside of Lady Gaga’s performance of “Die With A Smile,” the show was entirely in Spanish.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,” Trump said. “The dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

Seemingly forgetting that Puerto Rico is a part of the United States, Trump called the performance a “slap in the face to our country.”

“There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD,” he wrote.

