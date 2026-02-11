Best VPN services for 2026

Salon has affiliate partnerships, which means we may get a share of the revenue from purchases made through links on this article.

Why are people flocking to Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) more than ever? The single biggest reason they exist is to protect your online privacy from ISPs who’d love to sell your browsing habits and hackers who’d love to steal your data. But more people are also using VPNs to stream their favorite shows from anywhere in the world, stay safe on sketchy public Wi-Fi at coffee shops, and dodge those targeted ads that are way too personal.

We considered many factors when evaluating the VPNs in this guide: overall performance and connection speeds, security features and encryption standards, ease of use across platforms, streaming and unblocking capabilities, server network size and distribution, and overall value. Each service was put to the test to see whether they can actually unblock Netflix (spoiler: not all can), their server count and location, and whether you’re getting your money’s worth.

The Best VPNs

Best Overall VPN: NordVPN

With NordVPN, you get cutting-edge security. This includes post-quantum encryption (yes, they’re already preparing for the future) and NordWhisper, a next-gen protocol with total user privacy front and center. With 7,600+ servers in 118 countries and genuinely fast NordLynx speeds, you’re getting premium performance without the premium price tag, since it starts at just $3.09/month.

Best VPN for Privacy: ProtonVPN

Swiss-based ProtonVPN offers unmatched privacy with its audited no-logs policy and Secure Core servers that provide double encryption. In short, this is the Fort Knox of VPNs. Their open-source apps mean security experts worldwide can verify they’re doing what they promise. Current deals bring it down to $3/month – not bad for Swiss-level protection.

Best Value VPN: Surfshark

At $1.99/month for a 28-month plan, Surfshark delivers exceptional value already, but the real kicker is the service’s unlimited device connections. Cover your whole family’s phones, tablets, and laptops without worrying about any limits. Despite the aggressive pricing, you’re still getting legitimate security features and streaming that actually works.

Best VPNs At A Glance

Name Price (12 months) Encryption Locations Our Rating NordVPN $4.99/mo AES-256/ChaCha20 120+ countries ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Surfshark $2.99/mo AES-256/ChaCha20 110+ countries ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ExpressVPN $8.32/mo AES-256/ChaCha20 100+ countries ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Proton VPN $4.49/mo AES-256/ChaCha20 120+ countries ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Avast VPN $4.59/mo AES-256/ChaCha20 35+ countries ⭐⭐⭐

Top VPN Picks

1. NordVPN – Best Overall Performance and Security

The most feature-rich VPN, combining speed, security and innovation

Ease of Use

You know that feeling when tech just works? That’s NordVPN. The apps are clean and intuitive, making them accessible for beginners while still offering plenty of advanced features for power users. The quick-connect feature automatically selects the optimal server, or you can easily search by country, city, or server name. Setup takes minutes across all platforms, with clear guidance throughout the process.

Streaming Performance

NordVPN reliably unblocks all major streaming services with no problems. Accessing Netflix, Disney+, or other platforms was straightforward, which is never a given nowadays. The extensive server network ensures multiple options if one server gets blocked, and specialized streaming servers optimize performance for buffer-free viewing. Finally, their Smart Play tech kicks in automatically when you hit geo-blocked content, so you don’t have to fiddle with settings.

Privacy & Security Features

NordVPN uses military-grade AES-256 encryption with OpenVPN and ChaCha20 with their NordLynx protocol. But interestingly, they also just rolled out NordWhisper, which makes your VPN traffic look like regular web browsing. Trying to use a VPN at work or school where they’re blocked? This is your secret weapon.

They’re even preparing for quantum computers with post-quantum encryption. Sure, quantum computers that can crack current encryption don’t exist quite yet, but NordVPN’s already got you covered for when they do.

Rounding out NordVPN’s impressive security are the following features:

Threat Protection Pro for malware and ad blocking

Double VPN servers for extra encryption layers

Onion over VPN for Tor network access

RAM-only diskless servers for enhanced security

Five-times independently audited no-logs policy

Speed & Performance

In our tests, we found that NordVPN was reaching up to 90+% of our non-VPN speeds consistently. Even connecting to servers on the other side of the planet, the speed drop was minimal. Gamers can rejoice, too, because latency stays low enough that you won’t be blaming lag for your losses anymore. Most user reviews mention seeing only a 3-7% speed drop, which is barely noticeable during normal use.

Pricing & Plans

NordVPN Basic starts at $3.09/month for a 2-year plan ($83.43 total), while the Plus plan at $3.99/month ($107.73 total) adds Threat Protection Pro and NordPass password manager. The Complete plan ($4.99/month) includes 1TB encrypted cloud storage, and the Prime plan ($8.39/month) adds identity theft protection services.

Pros:

Extensive feature set including Meshnet for file sharing

Excellent speeds with NordLynx protocol

Strong security with regular audits

Reliable streaming unblocking

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Limited to 10 simultaneous device connections

More expensive than budget alternatives

Monthly plans are costly, starting at $12.99

Why It Stands Out

NordVPN excels for users wanting comprehensive protection without complexity. It’s ideal for streaming enthusiasts, remote workers needing secure connections, and anyone wanting cutting-edge security features like post-quantum encryption.

2. Surfshark – Best Value and Performance

Fastest speeds with unlimited devices at an unbeatable price

Ownership Note: Surfshark merged with Nord Security (NordVPN’s parent company) in 2022 but still runs its own show with separate infrastructure and development teams.

Ease of Use

Surfshark’s apps are designed with simplicity in mind, offering a clean interface that doesn’t overwhelm newcomers. Even the advanced stuff like multi-hop connections (bouncing through two countries) is straightforward. Overall, Surfshark is an excellent option, even for the non technically-inclined among us.

Streaming Performance

Surfshark consistently unblocks Netflix libraries worldwide, along with Disney+, HBO Max, and BBC iPlayer. Their Camouflage Mode is great for getting past those annoying “looks like you’re using a VPN” messages, while NoBorders mode even works in countries with strict VPN restrictions. Plus, Smart DNS means you can watch on your smart TV without jumping through a ton of unnecessary hoops.

Privacy & Security Features

Surfshark uses ChaCha20 encryption through WireGuard protocol and includes features like GPS spoofing, which lets you trick location-based apps, multi-hop servers that add an extra layer of paranoia protection, and rotating IPs that keep websites guessing.

Surfshark also has:

RAM-only servers for enhanced security

Audited no-logs policy

Kill switch across all platforms

Private DNS on each server

Speed & Performance

Surfshark did well during our testing, if not quite as robust as others like NordVPN. For instance, performance can be noticeably slower on long-distance connections. Still, the WireGuard protocol ensures optimal performance in many cases,, and the speeds we got during testing were still completely usable for most tasks.

Pricing & Plans

Here’s where Surfshark really shines. Surfshark’s base plan costs just $1.99/month for a 28-month subscription, making it the best value among premium VPNs. The Surfshark One plan at $2.29/month adds antivirus and data breach alerts, while Surfshark One+ at $3.99/month includes the Incogni data removal service.

Pros:

Unlimited simultaneous device connections

Exceptional value pricing

Fast speeds on nearby servers

Strong privacy features

Wide platform support including Linux GUI

Cons:

Slower on distant servers

Kill switch not enabled by default

Why It Stands Out

Surfshark is perfect for families or small businesses needing unlimited device coverage without breaking the bank. It’s also ideal for budget-conscious users who don’t want to compromise on features or security.

3. ExpressVPN – Best for Security and Simplicity

Premium service with intuitive interface and top-tier security

Important Ownership Disclosure: ExpressVPN was bought by Kape Technologies in 2021 for $936 million. Kape is a British-Israeli company owned by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi. They also own CyberGhost, Private Internet Access (PIA) and ZenMate. Some readers have concerns about this ownership structure and what it might mean for privacy. ExpressVPN says they still maintain their no-logs policy and operate independently, but you deserve to know who’s behind your VPN.

Ease of Use

ExpressVPN makes VPNs accessible with its “just choose your location and switch it on” simplicity. Every version of the app looks and works exactly the same, whether you’re on iPhone, Windows or a smart TV. They even added iOS widgets and Siri shortcuts recently – “Hey Siri, turn on my VPN” actually works.

Streaming Performance

ExpressVPN maintains strong unblocking capabilities across all major platforms, though recent testing showed some gaps compared to NordVPN and Surfshark. MediaStreamer (their smart DNS) is great for devices that can’t run VPN apps. Plus, automatic server recommendations tend to work really well for streaming.

Privacy & Security Features

ExpressVPN uses military-grade AES-256 encryption across all connections with perfect forward secrecy. The TrustedServer technology runs everything in RAM, wiping all data with each reboot. Key security features include:

Lightway protocol for speed and security

Network Lock kill switch

Private DNS on every server

Regular independent security audits

Headquarters in the British Virgin Islands (privacy-friendly jurisdiction)

Speed & Performance

ExpressVPN shows an average download speed drop of around 20%, maintaining good performance overall. The Lightway protocol delivers consistent speeds even on global servers. Gaming performance remains strong with minimal latency impact, though it was a bit more noticeable than some of the others we tested, especially on distant servers.

Pricing & Plans

ExpressVPN introduced three-tier pricing in September 2025, making it more competitive. The Basic plan starts at $3.49/month for 2-year plans, the Advanced plan at $4.49/month, and the Pro plan at $7.49/month. Annual plans are also available at higher monthly rates, with all plans including a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros:

Exceptionally user-friendly interface

Consistent cross-platform experience

Strong security with RAM-only servers

Reliable customer support

Works in restrictive countries

Cons:

More expensive option even with new pricing

Limited customization options

Only 8 simultaneous devices

Why It Stands Out

ExpressVPN is for people who want their VPN to be invisible (set it and forget it). Perfect for VPN newbies, frequent travelers and anyone who values simplicity over saving a few bucks.

4. Proton VPN – Best Free Option and Privacy Focus

Swiss-based privacy champion with a generous free tier

Ease of Use

Proton VPN strikes a nice balance between simple and powerful. The quick connect button gets you online fast, while the server map satisfies those who want to pick an exact server. The profile feature is genius, as well, allowing you to save your favorite connections and switch between them with one click.

Streaming Performance

Proton VPN successfully unblocks major streaming platforms, with Plus servers optimized for streaming access. The free plan has limitations but still provides basic streaming capabilities. Smart protocol selection automatically chooses the best protocol for streaming, which is always great.

Privacy & Security Features

Proton VPN’s apps are fully open source, allowing independent security verification, with the most recent audit completed in September 2025. Secure Core servers route traffic through privacy-friendly countries with an additional encryption layer.

Here are some of the other features that make Proton the privacy king:

NetShield ad and malware blocker

Full-disk encryption on all servers

Strict no-logs policy (audited)

Based in Switzerland (strong privacy laws)

Tor over VPN support

Speed & Performance

Testing shows Proton VPN achieving fantastic upload speeds with only a ~10% decrease in download speeds on average. Their VPN Accelerator tech works some kind of magic on distant servers. That said, the free servers are predictably slower (everyone’s using them), but the premium servers we used were impressive.

Pricing & Plans

Current promotions offer Proton VPN at $3/month, down 70% from regular pricing. The free plan provides unlimited bandwidth with limited server selection. Plus plans start at $4.49/month annually, with the complete Proton Unlimited bundle at $9.99/month including mail, calendar, and drive services.

Pros:

Excellent free plan with no data limits

Open-source applications

Strong privacy credentials

Secure Core for maximum protection

NetShield blocks 90%+ of ads

Cons:

Doesn’t use RAM-only servers like competitors

More expensive than budget alternatives

Smaller server network than top competitors

Why It Stands Out

Proton VPN is perfect for privacy purists and anyone who wants to test-drive a VPN without dropping cash. The free tier is genuinely useful, while paid plans deliver Swiss-quality privacy protection.

5. Avast VPN – Best for Simplicity

Straightforward VPN from a trusted security brand

Ease of Use

Avast SecureLine VPN offers an extremely smooth setup experience with a simple, uncluttered interface. The Smart VPN feature is actually smart, automatically protecting you on sketchy Wi-Fi or when you open certain apps. If the thought of configuring a VPN makes you break out in a cold sweat, this one’s for you.

Streaming Performance

Avast gets the job done with streaming, though don’t expect the same server variety as the big players. They clearly mark which servers work for torrenting (appreciate the honesty). It handles mainstream streaming okay, but some platforms’ VPN detection might trip you up.

Privacy & Security Features

Avast has a simple-but-solid security setup. The service uses military-grade AES-256 encryption with OpenVPN and IKEv2 protocols, plus a WireGuard option on some platforms. The kill switch prevents IP leaks if the connection drops.

Other security features include:

No-logs policy for browsing activity

DNS leak protection

WiFi security alerts

Mimic protocol for obfuscation on restricted networks

Speed & Performance

Testing showed Avast SecureLine dropping download speeds by an average of 58%, though nearby servers performed much better. Gaming performance is solid with excellent ping rates on most servers. The automatic server selection generally chooses well-performing options.

Pricing & Plans

Avast SecureLine costs $4.59/month for annual plans ($55.08 total) with support for 10 devices. A generous 60-day free trial requires no credit card. The service often bundles well with Avast’s antivirus products for better value.

Pros:

Very user-friendly for beginners

60-day free trial (no credit card required)

Trusted security company brand

Simple, clean interface

Good integration with Avast antivirus

Cons:

Limited to Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android only

Smaller server network

Higher speeds drops than competitors

Limited advanced features

Why It Stands Out

Avast VPN is for the “just make it work” crowd. If you’re already in the Avast ecosystem or just want something simple that doesn’t require a manual, this fits the bill.

What Is a VPN? And Other Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a VPN?

Imagine sending a postcard through the mail – anyone handling it can read your message. Now imagine putting that postcard in a locked box that only you and the recipient have keys to. That’s basically what a VPN does for your internet traffic.

A Virtual Private Network creates an encrypted tunnel between your device and a VPN server, routing all your internet traffic through this secure connection. Your real IP address gets hidden, making it look like you’re browsing from wherever the VPN server is located. The encryption is so strong that even if someone intercepts your data, it looks like complete gibberish to them.

Here’s what VPNs actually do for you in the real world: Privacy protection keeps your ISP from selling your browsing history and advertisers from stalking you across the web. Security enhancement means you can use airport Wi-Fi without worrying about hackers stealing your passwords. Streaming access lets you watch your home Netflix library while traveling abroad. Censorship circumvention helps people in restrictive countries access the open internet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are VPNs legal?

In most of the world, VPNs are totally legal – US, UK, Canada, most of Europe, you’re good to go. Some countries like China, Russia, and Iran have restrictions or require government-approved VPNs. Always check local laws, especially when traveling. And remember, doing illegal stuff with a VPN is still illegal. A VPN isn’t a license to break laws.

Do free VPNs compare to paid ones?

While quality free VPNs like Proton VPN exist, they’re usually slower, have data caps, fewer servers and some even sell your data (defeating the whole purpose). Many spam you with ads. For occasional use, a good free VPN works. For daily use? Spend the few bucks for a paid one. It’s worth not having your data sold to the highest bidder.

How to choose the right VPN?

Consider your primary use case first: streaming requires strong unblocking capabilities and fast speeds, privacy-focused users need audited no-logs policies and advanced security features, and budget-conscious users should prioritize value plans with essential features. Also evaluate the number of devices you need to protect and the importance of customer support.

Is a VPN safe to use for banking?

Yes! In fact, using a VPN for banking on public Wi-Fi is smart. The encryption stops hackers from snatching your login details. It’s important to note that some banks might get suspicious of VPN connections, and might make you jump through extra security hoops. If that happens, just disconnect temporarily or try a different server.

Will a VPN slow down my internet connection?

Most quality VPNs only reduce speeds by 3-7%, which is barely noticeable during normal browsing. Distance to the server matters (connecting to the other side of the world will be slower), server load matters (popular servers get crowded), and protocol matters (WireGuard and Lightway are speed demons).

How to Buy & Money-Back Guarantees

When purchasing a VPN, always opt for longer-term plans to maximize value. Most providers offer 50-70% discounts on 2-year subscriptions compared to monthly plans. Make payments upfront to get the best value, but take advantage of 30-day money-back guarantees to ensure the service meets your needs.

Here’s the insider move: Set a reminder on your phone before your subscription renews. Many VPNs increase prices after the initial term. You can technically cancel before renewal and resubscribe at the discounted rate to maintain savings.

Most VPNs take credit cards and PayPal. Many now accept crypto if you’re really serious about anonymity. Some have more nonstandard options like gift cards or Amazon Pay. Pro tip: always buy directly from the VPN’s website. Third-party sellers can be sketchy and might not honor refund policies.

What to Look For in a VPN

Price and Value: Don’t just look at the monthly price, check what you’re actually paying upfront and what it’ll cost when it renews. Consider the total upfront cost and renewal prices when evaluating long-term value.

Ownership and Transparency: Understanding who owns your VPN provider is crucial for privacy considerations. Some VPN companies have been consolidated under larger corporations. Consider whether ownership structure and jurisdiction align with your privacy requirements. Proton VPN maintains independent Swiss ownership, which some users prefer for privacy reasons.

App Support and Compatibility: Make sure it works on all your stuff. Most people forget about their smart TV or router until they want to use it there. Check how many devices you can use simultaneously. 5 might seem like enough, but it adds up quickly.

Security Features: The non-negotiables: AES-256 or ChaCha20 encryption, a kill switch that actually works, DNS leak protection, and a no-logs policy that’s been independently verified. Nice-to-haves include double VPN, obfuscation for restrictive networks and port forwarding for torrenting.

Server Coverage: More servers usually means better speeds and more options when one gets blocked. But also check where they are, because the reality is that 5000 servers won’t help if they’re all in countries you’ll never connect to. Nearby servers are faster, and diverse locations mean more content access.

Performance: Modern protocols like WireGuard or custom variants (NordLynx, Lightway) are game-changers for speed. Check recent speed tests and real user reviews, not just what the company claims. If you have gigabit internet, make sure the VPN won’t bottleneck you.

Extra Features: Value-added features like ad blockers (NordVPN’s Threat Protection, Surfshark’s CleanWeb), password managers (NordPass with NordVPN Plus), and cloud storage can provide additional value. These bundled services often cost less than purchasing them separately.

Customer Support: 24/7 live chat is essential when something goes wrong at 2 AM. Good knowledge bases save you from waiting for support. Email support should respond within a day, not a week.

Final Recommendation

After putting these VPNs through the wringer, here’s the bottom line: NordVPN is our overall winner because it nails that sweet spot of features, performance, and price. It’s the VPN we’d recommend to most people. It’s powerful enough for power users, simple enough for everyone else.

If on a budget, Surfshark at $1.99/month is a no-brainer. Unlimited devices means your whole household is covered, and you’re not really sacrificing much for that price. ExpressVPN is still the Rolls-Royce of VPNs if you’ve got money to burn and just want something that works perfectly. Proton VPN is ideal for the privacy-conscious and anyone wanting to try before they buy with that unlimited free tier.

A Note on VPN Consolidation: The VPN industry has seen significant consolidation in recent years. Kape Technologies, a British-Israeli company owned by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, now owns ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, Private Internet Access (PIA), and ZenMate. Nord Security owns both NordVPN and Surfshark, though they operate with separate infrastructures and development teams. While these services continue to operate independently with their existing privacy policies, some users prefer providers with different ownership structures. Proton VPN maintains independent Swiss ownership, which some privacy-focused users find preferable.

Here’s my advice: Use those money-back guarantees! Every VPN here gives you at least 30 days to test drive. Try them with your actual use cases, your streaming services, your gaming, your work stuff. See which one feels right.

The VPN world keeps evolving – we’ve got quantum-resistant encryption now, and obfuscation protocols that hide VPN use from even sophisticated detection. Perfect anonymity online is still a pipe dream, but a good VPN gets you pretty close. Pick based on what matters to you, whether that’s streaming everything, maximum privacy or just not getting hacked at Starbucks.

