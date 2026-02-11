MAGA blame game shows Trump in retreat

Roy Cohn’s gospel to his young protégé Donald Trump was simple: never apologize, never admit error, never retreat. Attack, deny, counterpunch. That ethos defined Trump’s political rise. It’s why he is able to lie with such abandon, insult entire communities and still command loyalty from a base that mistakes his belligerence for authenticity. But one year into his second term, the allure has clearly worn off as the trolling dominance that once defined MAGA continues to backfire.

Trump didn’t apologize for sharing a racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes last week, but he did delete it. He didn’t accept responsibility, but he did blame an unnamed White House staffer, suggesting that the president is starting to accept that sheer shamelessness just won’t cut it anymore. In turn, some MAGA faithful finally gave up trying to maintain the suspension of disbelief required to pretend it’s all just an innocent mistake.

The condemnation was swift and nearly universal, including from Republicans who normally treat Trump’s behavior like a hostage situation they’re trying to survive. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only Black Republican senator and a man who has for years bent himself into pretzels in defending Trump, wrote that he was “praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House.” Rep. Mike Lawler of New York, one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the House, called for Trump to delete the post and apologize immediately.

Advertisement:

The explanation finally settled on was almost comically thin: an unnamed staffer posted it and Trump approved it, but he didn’t see the imagery because he was too focused on the content about voter fraud.

The White House initially tried to brazen it out, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt waving it off as merely “an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King.” But within 12 hours, the post was gone. The explanation finally settled on was almost comically thin: an unnamed staffer posted it and Trump approved it, but he didn’t see the imagery because he was too focused on the content about voter fraud. (Notably, the Obama clip appeared at the very end of the video.)

Then, a few days later, as if on cue, the vice president followed the same script. On Tuesday, JD Vance’s official X account posted a message acknowledging the Armenian genocide during his visit to Armenia. His trip included a wreath-laying ceremony at the Armenian Genocide Memorial, the country’s central site of remembrance for the mass killings carried out by the Ottoman Empire during World War I, and the post accurately reflected historical reality. Notably, it also briefly aligned the administration with a truth recognized by all 50 states, Congress and much of the international community.

And then it vanished.

Once again, the culprit was an unnamed staffer. The explanation was that the post was “in error.” The White House insisted there had been no policy change, pointing back to its carefully sanitized Armenian Remembrance Day statement that avoided the word “genocide” and bent itself into rhetorical knots to avoid offending Turkey’s authoritarian president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whose government continues to deny the genocide as a matter of state ideology.

Advertisement:

The Armenian National Committee of America was blunt, calling the deletion a “denialist action consistent with President Trump’s shameful retreat from honest American remembrance.” Trump’s first administration refused to recognize the genocide to keep Erdoğan happy, and his second has returned to that moral abdication — even after Congress and former president Joe Biden formally acknowledged the truth. A correct statement briefly slipped through, and instead of owning it, the White House erased the post and Vance scapegoated a staffer who wasn’t even traveling with him.

When asked directly whether the administration has a social media problem during Tuesday’s press briefing, Leavitt’s answer was a curt “No.” But of course they do. The problem is that MAGA’s public posture is collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions.

This is a movement that thrives on provocation but panics when that very provocation carries consequences. The MAGA coalition wants the thrill of trolling without the cost of being held responsible. They want to wink at racism and historical denialism while insisting, with a straight face, that any backlash is manufactured.

Advertisement:

Want more sharp takes on politics? Sign up for our free newsletter, Standing Room Only, written by Amanda Marcotte, now also a weekly show on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

That same dynamic is playing out beyond the confines of the White House. MAGA’s loudest allies are fracturing, distracted and increasingly unhinged. Elon Musk and Steve Bannon, the financial and ideological pillars of Trumpism, are now publicly bickering over the Epstein files, turning a serious issue of abuse and accountability into yet another right-wing civil war battle.

At the same time, rank-and-file Republicans in Congress are falling for troll accounts in a rush to manufacture outrage over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show. A misleading claim that the performance was filled with expletives and indecency in Spanish sent conservatives into a frenzy. Florida Rep. Randy Fine accused Bad Bunny of encouraging children to use cocaine based on cherry-picked lyrics. Rep. Mark Alford of Missouri suggested on Real America’s Voice that the performance could be “much worse than the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction.” Their colleague Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee went even further, calling the show “pure smut” and claiming it featured “explicit displays of gay sexual acts.” Bad Bunny’s Spanish lyrics, he said, “openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities.”

Trump hated every second of the performance. “Absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” he posted on Truth Social, complaining that it was “an affront to the Greatness of America” because “nobody understands a word this guy is saying.” He attacked Bad Bunny’s performance as failing to represent “our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.” The dancing was “disgusting,” he claimed, “especially for young children.”

Advertisement:

The desperation is so palpable it has proved too much for even Nick Fuentes to stomach.

The desperation is so palpable it has proved too much for even Nick Fuentes to stomach. The far-right podcaster and white nationalist openly mocked conservatives who were feigning outrage, noting that what was once a movement of trolls now behaves like the easily offended caricature it used to ridicule. “The way that conservatives were talking about it, I thought it was going to be drag queen story hour. At one point we were the Trolls,” Fuentes said on his show Tuesday. “Now we’re the butthurt ones.”

MAGA built its identity on trolling, triggering the libs and “owning” their opponents with offensive memes and deliberately provocative behavior. They reveled in liberal outrage, using it as proof that they were winning. But now the dynamic has flipped. They’re the ones who sound like out-of-touch censors trying to police popular culture.

Beyond Fuentes, the broader conservative movement noticed. Meghan McCain wrote on X, “I’m sorry, but I just genuinely question your taste level if you didn’t enjoy the Bad Bunny halftime show. And everything in life doesn’t have to be ruined with politics.” Activist Christopher Rufo also weighed in. “I’m a right-winger, I love country music, but c’mon, Kid Rock did not ‘mog’ Bad Bunny,” he posted. “This wasn’t a ‘stunning culture war victory.’ Conservatives have started lying to themselves and to their audiences—not good.”

Advertisement:

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Sophia Tesfaye’s analysis

The split in MAGA world on display this week reveals that the movement is fracturing along the fault lines of its own contradictions. Meanwhile, Trump himself seems to recognize the weakness, posting desperately about having the “highest approval rating” among Hispanic voters — a claim based on a nine-month-old article.

But this pattern of post-and-retreat represents something new, something almost hopeful in this spectacle of failure. Blame-shifting to unnamed staffers shows that they’re not particularly good at this anymore.

The tough-guy act was always brittle. Finally facing sustained pushback from his own coalition, we see how easily the president folds. Retreat comes with its own danger, as an increasingly desperate Trump will rage against the world, but it’s the clearest sign that MAGA senses the ground shifting beneath them.