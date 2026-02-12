Best free VPNs for 2026: Safe, reliable and truly free options

Salon has affiliate partnerships, which means we may get a share of the revenue from purchases made through links on this article.

Looking for a free VPN service? You’re not alone. While premium VPN providers offer unlimited bandwidth and all the bells and whistles, free VPNs can be a great option if you only need occasional privacy protection, want to try before you buy, or just need basic security for everyday browsing.

The obvious appeal of a free VPN is that you get privacy protection without opening your wallet. But here’s the thing: free VPNs do come with trade-offs. You can expect data caps (usually 2-10GB per month), fewer server locations, slower speeds and occasionally, ads. The bigger concern? Some shady providers make money by logging and selling your browsing data, which kind of defeats the whole purpose of using a VPN.

The good news is that legitimate free VPN options do exist. Reputable companies offer solid free tiers with clear limitations to encourage upgrades to their premium plans. When we evaluated the best options for 2025, we looked at what really matters: strong security features, trustworthy privacy policies, realistic data allowances, decent speeds, user-friendly apps and transparent business practices.

TL;DR: The Best Free VPNs

Best Overall Free VPN: Proton VPN – This is the real deal. Unlimited data with no bandwidth caps from a Swiss company with a stellar reputation for privacy. Independently audited and open-source.

Best for Privacy: Windscribe – If privacy is your top priority, Windscribe delivers. You get 10GB monthly with built-in firewall, ad-blocking and a verified no-logs policy.

Best for Beginners: TunnelBear – Easily the most user-friendly option. The interface is charming and simple, though you’re limited to 2GB monthly across 48 countries.

Best for Speed: PrivadoVPN – Great speeds with 10GB monthly data, and it’s optimized for streaming. Perfect if performance matters to you.

Best for Extra Features: Hotspot Shield Free – Uses the Catapult Hydra protocol and gives you about 500MB daily (roughly 15GB monthly). Comes with ads, though.

Best Free VPNs At a Glance

Name Free Data Allowance Encryption Server Locations Our Rating Proton VPN Unlimited AES-256, WireGuard 8 countries ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5) Windscribe 10GB/month AES-256, WireGuard 10 countries ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ (4.5/5) TunnelBear 2GB/month AES-256 48 countries ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5) PrivadoVPN 10GB/month AES-256, WireGuard 12 cities ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5) Hotspot Shield 500MB/day (~15GB/month) AES-256, Catapult Hydra Limited locations ⭐⭐⭐½ (3.5/5)

Top Free VPN Picks

1. Proton VPN – Best Overall Free VPN

Here’s something you don’t see often: a truly unlimited free unlimited VPN that actually means it. Made by the same Swiss team behind ProtonMail, this service has built an impressive reputation in the privacy world.

Key Features: As of October 2025 you now actually get unlimited data (no caps, no sneaky throttling) with access to 8 countries (US, Netherlands, Japan, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Norway and Canada) and over 100 servers. Their no-logs policy has been verified by independent auditors, the apps are open-source so anyone can check the code, and you’re protected by AES-256 encryption with the modern WireGuard protocol. Plus, being based in Switzerland means they’re outside the 14 Eyes surveillance network.

Performance: Expect speeds around 60-75% of your normal connection, which is honestly impressive for a free service. There’s no throttling or artificial slowdowns. You can stream in HD, make video calls and download large files without worry.

Limitations: You’re limited to one device at a time, stuck with just those 8 countries, and during busy times you might get lower priority. Streaming services like Netflix can be inconsistent, even on premium tiers, because you can’t select a specific location.

Best For: Anyone looking for a permanent free solution for daily browsing and privacy who doesn’t want to stress about running out of data.

2. Windscribe – Best for Privacy

If you take your privacy seriously, Windscribe deserves a close look. This Canadian provider is refreshingly transparent about how they operate, and they back up their claims with regular audits.

Key Features: You start with 10GB monthly (bump it to 15GB if you tweet about them, which admittedly is a bit silly). Their no-logs policy has been verified by third-party auditors. The built-in R.O.B.E.R.T. firewall blocks ads, trackers, and malware before they reach you. Access to 10 countries, AES-256 encryption with WireGuard, plus extras like split tunneling and Stealth protocol.

Performance: Speeds typically hit 50-70% of your baseline. YouTube and social media work great. Netflix? It depends on which server you’re using.

Limitations: You’ll need to keep an eye on your data usage, it’s one device at a time, and you’ll need to verify your email to get the full 10GB allowance.

Best For: Privacy-conscious folks who want strong security features with enough monthly data for regular browsing and some streaming.

3. TunnelBear – Best for Beginners

TunnelBear makes VPNs fun, which is harder than it sounds. The bear-themed interface is genuinely delightful and makes understanding VPNs much less intimidating.

Key Features: 2GB monthly data but you can connect from 48 countries—pretty impressive coverage. Their no-logs policy has been independently audited. The interface is charming without being childish. You get AES-256 encryption, GhostBear to hide your VPN usage, and kill switch protection. Owned by McAfee since 2018.

Performance: Solid speeds at 60-75% of baseline with reliable performance. That 2GB goes pretty fast if you’re streaming video, but it’s fine for browsing and social media.

Limitations: The 2GB cap is tight. This honestly might work better as a way to test the service than as your everyday VPN.

Best For: VPN newbies who want the gentlest introduction possible, or anyone who needs quick privacy protection for specific tasks.

4. PrivadoVPN – Best for Speed

Swiss-based PrivadoVPN has built something solid here: a free tier that’s actually fast enough to enjoy using.

Key Features: 10GB monthly allowance spread across 12 cities in 9 countries. Swiss privacy laws protect you, plus they have a zero-logs policy. AES-256 encryption with both WireGuard and IKEv2 protocols. Automatic kill switch keeps you protected if the connection drops, and there’s even SOCKS5 proxy support.

Performance: Here’s where it shines—speeds average 75-85% of baseline, which is genuinely impressive for a free service. It’s optimized for streaming, and YouTube works great. Low enough latency for video calls and even some casual gaming.

Limitations: You’re limited to those 12 locations, one device at a time, and the server network is smaller than the big-name providers.

Best For: Anyone who prioritizes speed and streaming within a limited data budget. Great for weekly movie nights without the buffering headaches.

5. Hotspot Shield Free – Best for Extra Features

Hotspot Shield has been around the block. They use their own proprietary protocol and structure things a bit differently with daily data allowances.

Key Features: About 500MB per day, which adds up to roughly 15GB monthly. Their Catapult Hydra protocol is proprietary but tested. AES-256 encryption, automatic malware and phishing protection. Just know they’re US-based, which matters to some privacy-focused users.

Performance: When it’s running, you’ll see 70%+ of your baseline speed. The daily structure actually works well: it keeps you from burning through everything in one sitting. YouTube and most streaming services run smoothly.

Limitations: You’ll see ads in the free version. No choice in server location for free users. US jurisdiction is a consideration, and the proprietary protocol means you can’t peek under the hood like you can with open-source options. They do collect some data for advertising.

Best For: Users who want automatic security features and don’t mind ads in exchange for decent daily data allowances.

What Is a Free VPN?

A free VPN gives you encrypted internet protection without charging you. The next-most obvious question, though, is how do they stay in business? Usually through one of three ways: offering a limited free tier to encourage upgrades (the legit way), showing you ads (also okay), or (and this is the one to be avoided) logging and selling your data.

Good free VPN software has reasonable tradeoffs: they will limit your data, server choices, or speeds while keeping you actually secure. This makes them perfect for light use but not so great for marathon streaming sessions or 24/7 protection.

Free VPNs make sense for several reasons: trying services before buying, getting occasional privacy when you need it, emergency security on sketchy public WiFi, or giving people on tight budgets some basic protection. But here’s the catch: plenty of shady providers will log your data, inject malware or straight-up compromise your privacy. This is why choosing carefully matters so much.

FAQ

Are free VPNs safe to use?

The honest answer is…it depends. Services from reputable companies like Proton VPN, Windscribe, and TunnelBear are genuinely safe. They use the same strong encryption as their paid tiers, they just limit features to encourage upgrades.

But here’s the scary part: studies have found that 84% leak your data in some way, and many also contain some form of malware. So yes, safe options exist, but you need to do your homework (like you are right now). Check the company’s reputation, look at their ownership, and read their privacy policy before trusting them with your internet traffic.

Do free VPNs sell my data?

Reputable free VPNs? No. They’re playing the long game: they want to convert you into a paying customer by showing you what they can do, not by selling your browsing history.

The sketchy ones? Absolutely. Many free VPN services exist specifically to harvest and sell your data. That’s their business model. This is exactly why researching providers before you download anything is so important.

Can free VPNs unblock Netflix or YouTube?

In the past, both YouTube and Netflix were generally able to work well with free VPNs.

Today, it’s a different story. They both actively hunt down and block VPN connections to enforce their regional licensing deals. Some free servers might work occasionally, but it’s unreliable at best. Both are constantly updating their detection, and free VPNs rarely have the resources to keep up. Premium services do better here, but even they can’t guarantee consistent access.

What is the catch with free VPNs?

With legitimate services, the catch is pretty straightforward: data caps (usually 2-10GB monthly), fewer servers to choose from, potentially slower speeds, one device at a time, and maybe some ads.

The real danger is with dishonest providers. They might log and sell your data, inject malware into your device, or claim to encrypt your traffic when they’re not actually doing anything. Some don’t even provide real protection—just a false sense of security.

Is there a free VPN with unlimited data?

Yes, and there’s really only one: Proton VPN. They offer genuinely unlimited data on their free tier. No bandwidth caps, no throttling, no time limits. You’re limited to 8 countries, one device, and you might get lower priority during busy times, but the data itself? Truly unlimited. No other reputable free VPN currently offers this.

Free vs Paid VPNs

Free VPN Pros: No cost barrier, lets you test services risk-free, works fine for occasional browsing and light use, gives everyone access to basic privacy protection.

Free VPN Cons: Data caps mean you’re always watching your usage, slower speeds especially during peak hours, limited server choices (usually 3-10 locations), one device at a time, possibly ads, and no priority support when something goes wrong.

Paid VPN Pros: Unlimited bandwidth so you never worry, much faster speeds (80-95% of your baseline), access to huge server networks (50-100+ countries), protect 5-10 devices at once, advanced features you actually want, priority customer support, regular independent audits, and their business model aligns with protecting your privacy.

Our Take: Free VPNs are great for occasional needs and light browsing if you stay within that 10GB monthly budget. But if you’re using a VPN daily, streaming regularly, protecting multiple devices, or just want consistent performance, spending $3-10 monthly on a premium service makes sense.

How to Choose the Right Free VPN

Privacy & Transparency: Look for no-logs policies that have been verified by independent auditors. Check who owns the company, where they’re based and whether they publish transparency reports. Swiss and Icelandic providers generally benefit from stronger privacy laws.

Data Allowance: Think about how you actually use the internet. Track your usage for a week and multiply by four, because that’s roughly what you need monthly. Services offering 10GB or more will feel much more usable than those giving you just 500MB to 2GB.

Speed & Performance: Don’t just trust the marketing. Look for independent reviews with actual speed tests (like ours). Services using modern protocols like WireGuard tend to perform better. And definitely test it yourself with your specific use case.

Ease of Use: Pick an interface that matches your comfort level. If you’re not super technical, prioritize simplicity. Make sure it works on all your devices and that the experience is consistent across platforms.

Support & Upgrade Path: Check if they offer any support for free users and what upgrading will cost. If the premium tier is reasonably priced and adds features you’d actually use, starting with their free tier makes sense.

Final Recommendation

Proton VPN is our top pick for the best free VPN in 2025. The unlimited data alone makes it stand out, but add in Swiss privacy laws and verified transparency, and you’ve got a winner. Windscribe comes in second if privacy features are your priority, with a solid 10GB monthly allowance. PrivadoVPN takes third place for anyone who values speed and streaming performance.

But let’s be clear about something: Free VPNs work best for specific situations: occasional privacy needs, testing before buying, emergency protection, or very light use. If you’re streaming every day, downloading large files, or want to protect multiple devices, you should seriously look at premium services. The difference in experience is significant, and most premium VPNs cost less than a couple of coffees per month.

One final word of caution: be careful out there. Stick with reputable providers that have verified track records and transparent operations. There are hundreds of questionable free VPN apps in app stores that look legitimate but will compromise your privacy instead of protecting it. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Expert Warning: The Hidden Dangers of Sketchy Free VPNs

Not all free VPNs are created equal, and some are downright dangerous.

Some shady providers log everything you do and sell it to data brokers—the exact opposite of what a VPN should do. Others use your internet connection as an exit point for other users’ traffic, potentially making you legally liable for activities you didn’t perform. We’ve also seen cases where providers inject ads into your browsing, redirect searches for affiliate commissions, or modify web traffic for profit.

Our advice: Stick exclusively with established, transparent providers that have been independently audited. If a free VPN seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Why Our Readers Use Free VPNs

In our conversations with users, we’ve identified the most common reasons people opt for free VPN services. Topping the list is public WiFi protection: travelers and remote workers need to secure their data on hotel, coffee shop, and airport networks without paying for year-round protection they won’t use.

Geographic restrictions drive many users to free VPNs as well. Whether it’s accessing content blocked in their region or bypassing network filters at school or work, people need occasional workarounds without ongoing costs.

Budget constraints matter too. Students and users in countries where VPNs are expensive relative to local income need privacy protection but can’t justify monthly subscriptions. Free tiers democratize access to basic security.

Finally, there’s testing and occasional use. Smart consumers want to try services before buying, and people who only travel quarterly or need VPNs for specific tasks a few times yearly find that paying monthly doesn’t make financial sense. For these use cases, reputable free VPNs serve a genuine purpose.

