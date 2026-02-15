“Clown Show”: Obama calls out MAGA over racist ape video of him and Michelle

Former President Barack Obama broke his silence this week after a racist video circulating in pro-Trump circles depicted him and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes — responding with a rare but pointed condemnation of what he called a “deeply troubling” erosion of political decency.

Rather than lashing out, Obama addressed the controversy in his trademark measured tone, framing the episode as part of a broader moral decline in American public life. In an interview with Brian Tyler Cohen, part of the “Pod Save America” team, he warned that too many political leaders and influencers have abandoned “basic standards of shame, dignity and respect” in favor of attention-grabbing cruelty.

“The majority of Americans still believe in decency,” Obama said, adding that the normalization of racist and dehumanizing content reflects a dangerous loss of civic responsibility.

The racist video, which briefly appeared on social media linked to allies of President Donald Trump, drew swift condemnation for invoking racist tropes with a long history of dehumanizing Black Americans. While Trump claimed ignorance the clip and blamed it on an unnamed staffer, Obama’s response stood out as one of the few high-profile interventions from a former president in recent months.

For Obama, the moment was personal, but his remarks deliberately transcended it. Rather than centering himself as a victim, he framed the incident as a test of national character, urging Americans to reject political cruelty and recommit to shared democratic values.

The controversy also exposed divisions within the GOP. Senator Tim Scott called the video “the most racist thing” he had seen from a major political figure. Vice President JD Vance described it as “unhelpful,” while former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley warned that racially inflammatory content damages the party’s credibility. At the same time, several MAGA influencers dismissed the backlash as “manufactured outrage.”

Obama’s intervention arrives amid heightened political and racial tensions, including renewed immigration enforcement and escalating culture-war battles. In that context, his willingness to speak plainly without resorting to spectacle underscores his enduring role as a moral counterweight in an increasingly volatile political landscape.

Even when targeted personally, Obama continues to model a style of leadership rooted in restraint, clarity and principle, calling out what is wrong while insisting that America can still do better.