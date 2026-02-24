“Cut the check”: Lawmakers and companies demand refunds from Trump’s illegal tariffs

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on nearly all of the country’s trading partners is illegal. Now lawmakers and private firms like FedEx are demanding refunds, but the president has doubled down, announcing a 10 percent global duty on all imports.

In a social media post Saturday, Trump threatened to raise the global tariff rate from 10 to 15 percent. The originally proposed 10 percent duties went into effect Tuesday, but the raised figure could be introduced anytime.

The 6-3 ruling found Trump exceeded his authority in imposing the duties, which he justified using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 that does not explicitly mention tariffs and has never been used in this way.

“The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration and scope. In light of the breadth, history and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear congressional authorization to exercise it,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his opinion.

FedEx filed a lawsuit Monday against the Trump administration for a full refund of duties paid to the U.S. The shipping company is the first to sue after the Supreme Court’s decision, though companies like Costco filed suit in December 2025 prior to the court’s final ruling. Other companies are expected to join in FedEx and Costco’s footsteps in the U.S. Court of International Trade.

Advertisement:

Lawmakers also joined the conversation calling for refunds like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The Democratic lawmaker known for creating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on CNN Monday, “Everywhere in American law when you take money that doesn’t belong to you, whether you do it by grabbing somebody’s purse or cheating them in some other way, the first rule is you gotta give the money back.”

“How would the U.S. government keep money that the Supreme Court said it did not legally collect from American businesses, that it did not legally take away from American families that ultimately paid this?” Sen. Warren said.

Start your day with essential news from Salon. Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called more explicitly for a tariff refund Friday. “Time to pay the piper, Donald,” Newsom said in a press release. “These tariffs were nothing more than an illegal cash grab that drove up prices and hurt working families, so you could wreck longstanding alliances and extort them.”

Newsom called on Trump to send refund checks — with interest — to American families and businesses impacted by these illegal tariffs. His office cited a Yale University report that found families may have lost up to $1,751 dollars last year as a result of the tariffs.

Advertisement:

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also called for Trump to “cut the check” for his state in a letter sent to the White House Friday, which demanded $1,700 checks for every family in Illinois.

“Your tariffs wreaked havoc on farmers, enraged our allies, and sent grocery prices through the roof,” Pritzker’s letter said. “This morning, your hand-picked Supreme Court Justices notified you that they are also unconstitutional.”

“Every dollar unlawfully taken must be refunded immediately — with interest. Cough up!” Newsom said.